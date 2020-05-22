How can this be prevented?

By ensuring good technique for catheter insertion. The catheter should always be inserted up to the junction with the valve. Urine should drain. If it does not then it may not be sited correctly and may be coiled in the urethra. The balloon should not be inflated and the catheter manipulated into a better position. Aspiration of the catheter may help to clear any gel that may be occluding the tip.