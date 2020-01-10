This shows the use of indocyanine green (ICG) with near infrared fluorescence (NIRF) being used for intraoperative imaging.

2. What is it being used for in this example?

The paper reports on the use of ICG to assess for vascularity of the ureter during robotic cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion. Here is shown no enhancement of the left ureter. This would then lead to excision of non-viable sections. The authors report that using this technique led to 0% uretero-enteric stricture rate compared with 10.6% of patients in the non-ICG group.