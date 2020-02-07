This image is taken from an interesting comment by Lopci et al, BJUI 2019 regarding the use of highly specific molecular probes in prostate cancer diagnosis and potential theranostics.
This image shows PSMA positive staining on sperm taken from a patient with PSMA-PET positive (right-hand image) cancer. The role for this technology has yet to be defined.
