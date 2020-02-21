2. What does it show?

This shows initial stable filling of the bladder (up to pink line at t=24.00 which represents 500mls filled). After this as filling continues detrusor overactivity is demonstrated with terminal DO incontinence occurring.

This paper reports on potential to miss detrusor overactivity (DO) if filling is stopped at 500mls due to the fear of bladder overdistension. The authors found that whilst DO was found in 66% of their patients, 16% of these only occurred at volumes > 500mls. This was more likely to occur in neurogenic bladders.