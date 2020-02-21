Rate this article:
Image from Baumeister et al, BJUI 2019
This paper reports on potential to miss detrusor overactivity (DO) if filling is stopped at 500mls due to the fear of bladder overdistension. The authors found that whilst DO was found in 66% of their patients, 16% of these only occurred at volumes > 500mls. This was more likely to occur in neurogenic bladders.
