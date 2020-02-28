What are these images and what do they show?

Show answer

This shows lymphoscintigraphy (left-hand image) combined with single photo-emission computed tomography with CT (SPECT/CT). These show a single sentinel node in the left para-aortic region.

The authors found that this technique found occult metastases in 3 of 23 patients (16%) who had a sentinel node. This allowed early treatment of these metastases.