The left-hand images show a renal tumour on a MRI (A). A 3-D rendered digital model is then created (B) and from this a 3-D printed resin model is produced (C).
This paper reports on current applications of 3-D printing in urology with surgical planning and medical education.
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.