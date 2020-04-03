As a follow-on from last week, what is happening in these images?
This patient is undergoing a robot-assisted robotic prostatectomy (RARP). What is unusual (as you can tell from the curved instrument) is that this is a single port operation using the Da Vinci SP system.
