This patient had an MRI of his pelvis. What incidental finding is found on this scan? (note: subsequent CT KUB included to help!)
This MRI incidentally detected 2 large stones at the VUJ (seen as black voids on the MRI scan) within ureteroceles. These stones were subsequently removed with ureteroscopy.
