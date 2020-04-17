2. What is injected and why?

Show answer

This paper reports on the injection of a thermo-sensitive gel consisting of poloxamer with a mixture of chitosan and gelatine. The poloxamer allows transition of the solution to gel at 28-30 degrees C. The chitosan and gelatine exhibit antibacterial effects and mucous membrane adherence. The theory is that this anti-adhesive agent acts as a physical barrier on the damaged urethra following TURP and catheterisation.

In this study, the authors showed improved flow rates and lower stricture rates compared with lubricant injection only.