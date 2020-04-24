This patient presented unwell with right loin pain. What is the diagnosis?
This CT scan shows a hydronephrotic kidney with significant gas in the collecting system as well as stone disease. The diagnosis is of obstruction and infection. In fact there was a stone at the VUJ causing the obstruction. This was emphysematous pyelitis and there was no gas in the parenchyma or surrounding tissues.
How would you manage this?
Resuscitation, blood tests, blood and urine cultures and broad spectrum antibiotics should be instituted immediately. Drainage of the kidney is required and a nephrostomy was placed. The patient was then carefully monitored and the appearances significantly improved on subsequent imaging.
