This is a MIC-KEY button vesicostomy. This is an alternative to an indwelling suprapubic catheter for bladder drainage.

2. How does it work?

Show answer

It is a short device (initially invented as a gastrostomy) which has no tip (unlike a foley catheter). It has an external port which can be closed and then opened and tubing locked on to it to drain the bladder and for overnight use. It is changed every 3 months.