BJUI/BURST Podcast: Efficacy of direct visual internal urethrotomy versus balloon dilation to treat recurrent urethral stricture following failed urethroplasty

In this BJUI/BURST podcast, Saad Masood, who is an SHO in urology department in York Hospital, discusses the BJUI Compass paper ” Efficacy of direct visual internal urethrotomy versus balloon dilation to treat recurrent urethral stricture following failed urethroplasty”

BJUI Compass is the fully open access sister title to BJU International. You can read the paper discussed in this podcast here bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10…o2.458