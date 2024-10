Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series.

Mr Sam Morris, a Urology CT2 at Charing Cross Hospital, London discusses the BURST-BAUS consensus document for best practice in the conduct of scrotal exploration for suspected testicular torsion: the Finding Consensus for Orchidopexy in Torsion (FIX-IT) study

Read the paper: doi.org/10.1111/bju.15818