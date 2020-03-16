Podcast: Covid-19 in Italy

By Andrea Gavazzi, Urological Surgeon, Florence, Italy
BJUI Podcasts are available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/bju-international/id1309570262
By Andrea Gavazzi, Urological Surgeon, Florence, Italy
BJUI Podcasts are available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/bju-international/id1309570262
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.