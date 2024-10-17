Video: Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion in academic urology: the YAU perspective

The Young Academic Urologists @EAUYAUrology of @uroweb group thrives in diversity

🔍 Female membership at 21% from 5%

🌎 Global diversity, non-European 13%

📝 Only 20% of articles with female first author

Summary created by Dr. Giovanni E Cacciamani using www.pub2post.com #DEI #YAU #Urology #GenderEquity #EAU #Research #MedicalScience

Read the paper: https://bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bju.16549