The Swiss Continence Foundation Neuro-Urology Award

02 Jul 2019
The SCF Award 2019

We need outstanding young researchers and clinicians – they are the future! Therefore, we are excited to advertise the Swiss Continence Foundation Award which comes with a prize money of CHF 10’000.00 and will be awarded annually at the INUS Annual Congress to the best contribution of a young Neuro-Urology talent. For more details please check https://www.swisscontinencefoundation.ch/award/intro/detail.asp?IDinfo=79.

 

 

