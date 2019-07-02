The Swiss Continence Foundation Neuro-Urology Award

Rate this article:















We need outstanding young researchers and clinicians – they are the future! Therefore, we are excited to advertise the Swiss Continence Foundation Award which comes with a prize money of CHF 10’000.00 and will be awarded annually at the INUS Annual Congress to the best contribution of a young Neuro-Urology talent. For more details please check https://www.swisscontinencefoundation.ch/award/intro/detail.asp?IDinfo=79.