BJU International

Transforming urology education through cutting-edge journals, and our accredited eLearning platform – all developed and led by expert urologists. Together we’re empowering lifelong learning and better patient care.

Explore more
Why BJUI?

Publishing research and learning to make smarter, faster clinical decisions

We publish the very highest standard of research, education and clinical information for the urological community, promoting awareness of new advances and supporting best practice in urology.

World-leading urological research

Our flagship journal, BJU International, publishes the latest treatments, technology and techniques for clinicians and scientists working in all sub-specialties of urology, including open access articles.

Explore more

Sound science publishing

BJUI Compass is the home for articles published within the field of urology adhering to ‘sound science’ principles. We are a fully open access journal and strongly believe that every piece of research conducted in an ethically sound and rigorous scientific manner should be published.

Explore more

Cutting-edge eLearning

BJUI Knowledge offers a curriculum developed by leading urologists, featuring over 450 accredited eLearning modules with peer-reviewed content. The platform is growing, adding procedural videos, question banks, quick checks and more.

Explore more

Login Issues for Some Users

We’re aware that some users may be experiencing problems logging into BJUI Knowledge. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Our global community

Trusted by leading urological membership organisations and associations across the world. We’re a leading source for research and education in the field of urology.

Meet the community
The British Association of Urological Surgeons
The British Association of Urological Surgeons
Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand
Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand
Arab Association of Urology
Arab Association of Urology
Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons
Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons
Cambodian Urological Association
Cambodian Urological Association
Caribbean Urological Association
Caribbean Urological Association
Confederación Americana De Urologia
Confederación Americana De Urologia
Hong Kong Urological Association
Hong Kong Urological Association
Indonesian Urological Association
Indonesian Urological Association
Show all

Latest resources

Get groundbreaking research, the latest thinking, new data and expert analysis into what matters most for urology professionals and specialists.

All resources
  • Events

    BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2025: The impact of AI in urology, current and future

    19 February 2025

    Discover
  • News

    Virtual Issue: Artificial Intelligence in Urology

    15 January 2025

    Discover
  • Videos

    Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion in academic urology: the YAU perspective

    17 October 2024

    Discover
  • eLearning

    Professionalism in urology eBook

    01 April 2024

    Discover

  • Discover
  • Case Studies

    Port–Site recurrence following Laparoscopic Radical Nephrectomy for Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma

    05 December 2012

    Discover

Why people rely on BJUI

Our global community accessed BJUI content more than 1.25 million times last year.

“BJUI’s publications exemplify the highest standards of clinical research, combining cutting-edge scientific advancements with robust, evidence-based approaches to address real-world challenges in urological healthcare.”

Makarand Khochikar President of the Urological society of India – West zone,
Chairman of the Department of Uro-oncology,
Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Cancer Hospital, Miraj, India