Urological Fellowships – the unwritten but almost essential step to a future specialist consultant practice?

Training in urology in the UK, and indeed globally has seen significant changes in the last decade. This has mirrored the changing face of health care provision within and outside the NHS. For award of a Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT), the Joint Committee on Surgical Training (JCST) has recommended specific guideline criteria for different specialties, including urology. The current structure of urological training in the UK has evolved to prepare a trainee by the completion of training at bare minimum for a general urologist. However, depending on the training environment, trainers and trainee enthusiasm with an early focus of interest, many trainees achieve more than just this bare minimum by way of modular training, especially in their final years of training. Some will carry on with acquisition of specialist skills as junior consultants, but increasingly trainees are opting to go for fellowships in their area of specialist interest. This is almost becoming an unwritten essential step for getting a plum specialist post.
When to start?
Those trainees with a special interest in a particular area (and wish to pursue this after CCT) should start the thought process by the end of second year, and their initial groundwork to identify suitable fellowships by third year. Why the rush? Simple reason: the application time to the start of some fellowships typically lags by a year or more. For example, many North American institutional fellowships have application submission deadlines in January, followed by interviews in February-May, for a fellowship that will start in July the following year (18 month lag!). This rush is even more important if the fellowship is intended to be undertaken prior to end of training as an ‘out of programme experience’ or ‘out of programme training’, as the rules have recently changed as of April 2013 where some Local Education and Training Boards (LETBs), previously called ‘Deaneries’, under the Health Education England will not allow OOPE or OOPT in the final year of training. Refer to www.gmc-uk.org and www.hee.nhs.uk for more details on OOPT and OOPE.
When to go on fellowship?
The options are either doing your fellowship before completing training as an OOPE / OOPT or going on a post-CCT fellowship. When to go depends on your individual interest, personal circumstances, fellowship criteria, your choice and importantly the support of your programme director and local surgical training committee. The advantage of an OOPE/OOPT fellowship before CCT is that when you come back, you have your registrar job and salary to come back to. You also don’t lose your grace period at the end of CCT. The disadvantage is that you may come back specialised and ready for a consultant job, but since you haven’t yet completed your full training, you could miss some good job opportunities while you go back to being a registrar for a year. The advantage of a post-CCT fellowship is that you can start looking for jobs during your fellowship and ideally walk into a consultant (or locum consultant) job, but this requires diligently keeping in touch while you are away. The disadvantage is that you may not have anything to come back to, and you lose your grace period. Either way, it’s a gamble.
Where to go?
Traditionally, the two most popular destinations for fellowships are USA and Australia. Emerging spots include Canada, Europe and home-based UK fellowships. Each place has its pros and cons. Australian fellowships, usually for a year, are supposedly good hands-on experience with a fantastic salary package, proportional to frequency of calls. However they grossly lack research and formal learning opportunities. American and Canadian fellowships are usually 2 years with a year of research and a year of clinical/operative work. The research exposure as well as publishing, critical appraisal and exposure to knowledge is fantastic. For US fellowships, trainees have to sit the USMLE and be ECFMG certified. Canadian fellowships are becoming popular with British trainees as holding the FRCS (Urol) suffices, and there is no need to sit any other exams. They also offer a fine mix of research opportunities and hands-on operative experience. For oncology fellowships, visit www.suonet.org. Good financial planning is crucial, especially for North American fellowships.
Jaimin Bhatt
University of Toronto Health Network, Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada
Post-CCT SUO Fellow in Urologic Oncology. Completed his urological training in the Oxford deanery (now called Health Education Thames Valley)
However, the fellowship was much more than that. I learnt about living and working in a different country, the pros and cons of a different health care system. I was given the opportunity to manage clinical scenarios independently while still having extensive support to call on if required. This made the transition from being a registrar to being a consultant much easier when I came back home. In addition, I made some fantastic friendships which I hope will be lifelong.
Choosing where to go and arranging the fellowship place early on is essential however as the best fellowships are oversubscribed.
All in all it was a great life experience which I would highly recommend to everyone nearing the end of their training.
I learnt new skills making me ready for consultant life in a way not currently offered in many UK centres. I learnt the good and bad points of another healthcare system. I learnt independence in emergency operating and how to run a service.
Additionally I became part of a fellowship family who will be my friends for life and got involved in academic and research projects which are still ongoing.
If I were to interview a consultant candidate I would be impressed by a fellowship on their CV and actively target employing these people.
(I hope that puts me into the first category described by Bhayani above)
[I worked with Prof. Tony Costello in Melbourne, Australia 2009-10]
The exposure to a different healthcare system and training culture has been a fantastic experience so far. I'm getting the opportunity to improve my surgical skills (good hands-on training attitude in Australia), learn specific techniques (robotic surgery) and take part in clinical research. This year's experience has strongly influenced my clinical decision-making and even more my training attitude. Therefore this fellowship will not only be a valuable training year per se, but will also be beneficial for my future (final) year of training in Belgium.
The great working atmosphere, the warm community and the fantastic city of Melbourne (explaining the popularity of the Melbourne fellowship in this blog?) have made this fellowship an enormous pleasure and enrichment for my family and myself.
I strongly recommend a year of overseas training to all my fellow trainees, and I'm happy this fellowship year isn't over yet!
The main strength of my fellowship was that I gained very subspecialised skills including robotics without deskilling in other areas. On the contrary I up-skilled using newer technologies and developing new techniques such as flexible urterorenoscopy, GLL prostatectomy, lap partial tran and retro nephrectomy and transperineal template biopsies. The focus in choosing a fellowship should be on the operating.
The other huge value of fellowship for me was the opportunity to meet the international "giants" of urology. The chance to meet with these urologists during meetings and hear their perspectives was fantastic.
Finally, as others have mentioned, the friendships and contacts you develop during this time made this one of the best decisions I've ever made (not only because I met my wife in Australia).
However, there are challenges in undertaking these types of positions. There are social and family challenges in uprooting and moving to a new environment for a year (but this can also be a wonderful aspect of such a year); positions are often not well remunerated (if at all); licensing and visa paperwork is tedious etc. Also, with increasing competition for such places, it is often very difficult to secure a good Fellowship position. For the Melbourne Uro-oncology Training Program, myself and Prof Tony Costello receive over 200 applications per year and typically have confirmed positions 3 to 4 years in advance.
My tips for success are first,to plan far in advance - 3 to 4 years minimum for the best Fellowships. Second, use personal contacts if at all possible to express an interest in a particular program. Your existing trainers/mentors will often have connections to various big centres and this is very important in opening doors. Third, keep your CV ticking over with publications and presentations. These do not have to be of Nobel prize-winning standard but you must be able to demonstrate productivity. Fourth, ensure your clinical and operative competencies are on track. We typically confirm candidates when they are relatively early on in their training on the assumption that they will be asked an appropriate level when they start their Fellowship training. However it is less important for us to know that you are already an accomplished surgeon, and more important for us to know you have basic skills, good clinical sense, and most importantly, that we will get on with you during your time with us. Personality counts.
Finally, pick a location and program which is likely to be a happy place for you and your family to spend a year. As mentioned previously, it is not so much the technical skills acquired, but the overall experience and maturity of a Fellowship year which creates the value to make you more competitive and a better doctor.
It was a wonderful oppurtunity, learning new skills which I largely did not do during my training. I made wonderful friends and the skills I learnt significantly transformed my practice back home. I strongly recommend this for any post CCT fellow
