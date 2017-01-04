This is an intraoperative image of a urethra having a double-cuff artificial urinary sphincter inserted.

Urinary incontinence of course! In this study, the double-cuff was used in patients with high-risk of failure i.e. previous radiotherapy or urethral surgery.

What might be the advantages and disadvantages?

It is potentially advantageous as it offers a wider area of pressure exertion on the urethra. The disadvantages are cost , more potential for mechanical failure as well as the more distal location of the double cuff may be uncomfortable as the patient may sit on it.