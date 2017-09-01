This is a urodynamic study in a 38 year old man. What does it show?

Show answer

This urodynamic study shows the end of filling cystometry and the pressure flow study. On the filling phase, there is evidence of detrusor overactivity with a pressure rise at the end of filling. During voiding there is a fairly poor flow (Qmax 11ml/sec) with detrusor underactivity (Pdet 30cm H20) and a large rise in abdominal pressure with abdominal straining.