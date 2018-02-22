What is being assessed here?

This is a model which is assessing the amount of renal loss from partial nephrectomy. This is assessed pre-operatively using a computer model accounting for tumour volume, a resection margin and ischaemic loss from the renorrhaphy.

The authors of this paper from Rha et al, BJUI 2017, were able to show good correlation with the pre-operative model and post-operative functional changes.