This image is taken from an interesting paper reporting on penile length changes following radical prostatectomy by Kadono et al. But can you name the anatomical structures 1-8 ? (for a more detailed understanding and the letters please refer to the original article)

Show answer

1) Pubic bone

2) Urethra

3) Glans penis

4) Corpus spongiosus

5) Bulb of penis

6) Membranous urethra

7) Urogenital diaphragm

8) Coccyx