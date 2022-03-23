Editor of BJUI Compass

Appointment process

BJU International is seeking to appoint an Editor for BJUI Compass.

BJUI Compass is an online-only, fully open access journal and is part of the overall academic BJU International family including the flagship BJU International (BJUI) journal, BJUI Compass, and the e-learning platform, BJUI Knowledge. The journal is owned by BJU International charity and published by Wiley.

If you are interested in this role, please email Sophia Anderton, BJUI Chief Executive, at [email protected] providing your curriculum vitae and a covering letter explaining why you are interested and what you think you have to offer by 2 May 2022. You are welcome to get in touch if you would like an informal conversation about the role.

We will acknowledge receipt of your email. It is possible that we may request further information from you.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to meet the Trustees on 18 May 2022. When applying please ensure you can be available for this date.

The final decision on this appointment will be made by the Trustees who will meet the final shortlist of candidates.

The role of Editor

The journal covers the entire breadth of urology including epidemiology, urological oncology, surgery, reconstruction, benign disease, upper urinary tract, functional urology, andrology and sexual function. The overriding theme of BJUI Compass is to support “sound science criteria”. This means that every piece of research that has been conducted in a sound and rigorous manner should be published somewhere. BJUI Compass can therefore include papers that are:

mostly confirmatory knowledge

clinical trials or comparative evidence that are negative

novel concepts that may lack enough sample size or global population representation.

The Editor of this journal will work under the Editor-in-Chief of BJU International, Professor Freddie Hamdy.

A fee will be paid to the Editor for this role. The role and responsibilities of the Editor, with the support of an Editorial Team, the Editorial Office Team and Chief Executive, include: