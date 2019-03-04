March 2019 – About the cover

Rate this article:















19 views

The Article of the Month for March (Mortality after radical prostatectomy in a matched contemporary cohort in Sweden compared to the Scandinavian Prostate Cancer Group 4 (SPCG-4) study) is from work carried out at Uppsala University in Sweden.

Uppsala University was founded in the 15th century in Sweden’s fourth biggest city, Uppsala. It was the first university in the nordic region and today has over 40 000 students.

March’s cover picture shows Uppsala Cathedral, which was built in 1270. It is open daily and offers tours in English.

©istock.com/chienmuhou