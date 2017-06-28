logo


Editorial: Biomarkers for UCPPS: is there light at the end of the tunnel?

0
28 Jun 2017
, , , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

Editorial: Biomarkers for UCPPS: is there light at the end of the tunnel?




  •

86 views

Management of urological disease begins with an accurate diagnosis. For this purpose, urologists have PSA and biopsy for prostate cancer, bacterial culture for UTI, CT scan for urolithiasis, cytology, cystoscopy and biopsies for bladder cancer, semen analysis for infertility and the list goes on. We have been able to use these accurate diagnostic markers to kill, maim, remove, fragment or burn our way to therapeutic success. Unfortunately, this has not been true in the case of urological chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS), where specific diagnoses and therapeutic strategies continue to elude us. Urologists managing patients with UCPPS need something concrete and quantifiable to move the field and improve patient care. A validated and reliable biomarker might fit the bill.

As Dagher et al. [1] clearly show in their study, this is not going to be as easy as we had hoped. The research group analysed urine samples for candidate biological markers from both patients with UCPPS and healthy controls recruited for the Multidisciplinary Approach to the Study of Chronic Pelvic Pain (MAPP) Research Network. The National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH/NIDDK) developed the MAPP Research Network to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research approach for UCPPS [2, 3]. A major goal of this novel initiative is to better understand UCPPS pathophysiology allowing improved diagnoses and patient stratification that informs identification of therapeutic targets and ultimately improves clinical management.

In the present study, candidate biomarkers were initially selected based on their proposed involvement in underlying processes implicated in UCPPS. The authors showed marginal biomarker discrimination between patients with UCPPS and healthy control subjects. Furthermore, they observed provocative biomarker patterns correlating with pain and urinary symptom severity. None of these observations were conclusive enough, however, to allow a clinically applicable differentiation between patients with UCPPS and control subjects with no UCPPS symptoms. The patterns associated with pain and urinary severity were also not sufficiently robust to provide clinical direction. The underlying reason for these results is probably related to our recent understanding that UCPPS is not a clearly defined disease, but rather a complicated syndrome consisting of a confusing myriad of clinical conditions involving the bladder, prostate and/or pelvic floor and probably systemic contributions from other systems, including the nervous system. Indeed, the chronic pelvic pain and urinary symptoms appear as a result of interrelated, but variable, pathophysiology incorporating inflammatory, microbial, endocrine, neuromuscular, peripheral and CNS and even psychological pathways. The systemic characterization of UCPPS in the MAPP Network supports the idea that each patient with a UCPPS diagnosis represents an individual clinical picture and symptom profile. The promise of well-powered and carefully controlled biomarker research, such as described in the present study, will probably be realized when fully integrated into a systemic clinical profile using phenotypic insights (biological and symptom) still evolving from the MAPP Network and other studies. This is expected to yield a better understanding of specific mechanisms and symptom profiles operative in individual patients or patient subgroups. Identification of biomarker patterns that inform the clinical picture has the promise to allow us, in future, to make individualized diagnoses leading to individualized mechanistically (not only phenotypically) directed prognostic and therapeutic strategies. Success in such efforts will lead to UCPPS becoming less of a urological mystery. Then this enigmatic condition might join other urological diseases for which we have accurate diagnostic algorithms and successful therapeutic interventions.

The ongoing MAPP-2 Research Network’s Symptom Patterns Study is using state-of-the-art approaches to examine closely the interrelationships between the inflammatory, endocrine, microbial, neurological and psychological systems and how these interactions influence patients’ symptoms over a 2–3-year time period. This includes correlations with diverse biological markers over time. It is hoped that MAPP-2 will unravel the tangled web of these mechanistic pathways, allowing better diagnosis and ultimately, better therapy for our patients with UCPPS. That is our promise of the light at the end of a very long urological tunnel.

J. Curtis Nickel *

 

*Queens University, Kingston, ON, Canada and Urology, Canada Research Chair in Urologic Pain and Inammation, Queens University, Kingston, ON, Canada
 Read the full article

 

References

 

1 Dagher A, Curatolo A, Sachdev M et al. Identication of novel non-invasive biomarkers of urinary chronic pelvic pain syndrome: ndings from the Multidisciplinary Approach to the Study of Chronic Pelvic Pain (MAPP) Research Network. BJU Int 2017; 120: 13042

 

2 Clemens JQ, Mullins C, Kusek JW et al. The MAPP research network: novel study of urologic chronic pelvic pain syndromes. BMC Urol 2014; 14: 57

 

3 Landis JR, Williams DA, Lucia MS et al. The MAPP research network: design,patient characterization and operations. BMC Urol 2014; 14: 5875

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

Have the days of ADT Monotherapy for Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Come to an End? STAMPEDE in the June #urojc
Jun 19, 2017
Changing the LATITUDE of Treatment for High-Risk Hormone-Naïve Prostate Cancer: STAMPEDE-ing Towards Androgen Biosynthesis Inhibition
Jun 13, 2017
June 2017 - About the Cover
Jun 07, 2017

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

quality of life #urojc surgery prostate erectile dysfunction partial nephrectomy prostate biopsy #PCSM Roger Kirby laparoscopy Robotic Surgery Conference highlights Prostate cancer BJUI Blog Editorial radical prostatectomy LUTS letter to the editor urinary incontinence Article of the Week Declan Murphy Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia nephron-sparing surgery PSA picture quiz #ProstateCancer social media Twitter urology renal cell carcinoma AUA complications video prostatectomy videos robotics BJUI overactive bladder Prokar Dasgupta Article of the Month Blog bladder cancer guidelines BAUS biopsy

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.