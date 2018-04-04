April 2018 – About the Cover

This issue’s Article of the Month, Dietary Intervention to Prevent Clinical Progression in Prostate Cancer, is from San Diego, USA.
The cover shows the illuminated sign leading in to San Diego’s famous Gaslamp Quarter, a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places situated in the downtown of the city. It is is the epicentre of San Diego’s nightlife scene known for its theatres, art galleries, symphony halls, concert venues and museums.
©iStock.com/Mindy_Nicole_Photography
