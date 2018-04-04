logo


April 2018 – About the Cover

0
04 Apr 2018
, , , , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

April 2018 – About the Cover




  •

180 views

This issue’s Article of the Month, Dietary Intervention to Prevent Clinical Progression in Prostate Cancer, is from San Diego, USA.

 

The cover shows the illuminated sign leading in to San Diego’s famous Gaslamp Quarter, a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places situated in the downtown of the city. It is is the epicentre of San Diego’s nightlife scene known for its theatres, art galleries, symphony halls, concert venues and museums.

 

 

 

 

 

©iStock.com/Mindy_Nicole_Photography

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

April 2018 - About the Cover
Apr 04, 2018
The 6th BJUI Social Media Awards (2018)
Mar 29, 2018
Video Highlights from USANZ 2018
Mar 21, 2018

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

radical prostatectomy videos prostate Article of the Month BJUI Prostate cancer quality of life BJUI Blog Twitter renal cell carcinoma social media biopsy Conference highlights #ProstateCancer video laparoscopy surgery letter to the editor prostatectomy urology prostate biopsy guidelines erectile dysfunction overactive bladder urinary incontinence Blogs robotics #urojc outcomes #PCSM PSA about the cover Editorial nephron-sparing surgery Prokar Dasgupta active surveillance Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Declan Murphy bladder cancer partial nephrectomy picture quiz cystectomy Article of the Week Blog LUTS

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.