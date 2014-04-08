Are you ready to go to prison on a manslaughter charge?

Which of us fancies ending their career with a spell in the clink? Being a surgeon in the UK has just become a whole lot riskier. We all know that in our job success can add extra years to our patients lives, by contrast, failure, can result in significant harm, or, in the worst circumstances, death. We all do our best, but sometimes things don’t work out. The sentence of two and a half years in prison for Mr David Sellu, who was referred a patient who developed peritonitis after an orthopaedic operation and subsequently died, smacks of injustice, and sends a shiver down the spine of all of us surgeons, who work hard on behalf of our patients, but who cannot always guarantee success.
The case is reported in detail in the latest bulletin of the Royal College of Surgeons (Ann R Coll Surg Engl (Suppl) 2014; 96: 112-113). It appears that the main problem was a delay in taking the patient to theatre because of the difficulty in finding an anaesthetist; a problem that cannot be reasonably be blamed upon the surgeon himself. If prosecutions for manslaughter become more frequent in circumstances similar to the Sellu case, we may all have to develop new defensive strategies. The prospect of ending an otherwise unblemished career in a prison cell as a result of an unfortunate clinical mishap might deter many from entering the profession in the first place. How should we react to the very sad scenario?
Roger Kirby, The Prostate Centre, London
If what is told in the telegraph holds true it's terrible and I judge it a tremendous malpractice deserving such a conviction. We are doctors and must care for patients; our private practice comes next.
http://www.judiciary.gov.uk/Resources/JCO/Documents/Judgments/r-v-sellu-sentencing-remarks.pdf
Whatever actually happened, and there appear to be many discrepancies, David Sellu appears to have contravened a fundamental tenet of medical practice in that there was a lack of documentation of the care provided. As is well known, "if it isn't written down it didn't happen", and therefore the failure to adequately document his visit and instructions in this critically sick patient was incomprehensible.
Prof Kirby's suggestion that the patient died due to the lack of availability of an anaesthetist is interesting as there was no mention of it by the judge. Delays were probably due to the failure of the surgeon to recognise the severity of the condition and his decision to order a CT scan. He should have been looking for an anaesthetist on Thursday evening and not some 18hours later.
The decision not to suspend the sentence does however appear to be unnecessarily harsh and I suspect he has been used by the judiciary to send a message to the medical profession.
http://davidsellu.org.uk/ and I understand that the whole case is to be reviewed in detail in the publication of the Medical Protection Society, which will be available in mid-May. On the blog mentioned above the point is made that there was an "error chain" leading up to the sad loss of life and it seems harsh that one individual is now paying the price for a series of mistakes.
The key learning points seems to be poor communication, lack of urgency, terrible lack of documentation and lack of openness and honesty due to changing his story.
Ironically if he was in an NHS hospital then the CT and antibiotics probably would have been sorted by the team. Privately there isn't that backup. Maybe he should have just been transferred that first night. The P-POSSUM score for peri operative mortality may well have resulted in the predictive score for survival dropping significantly due to the delay.
He failed to recognize the seriousness of the situation and react accordingly but was probably reassured given the history of a knee operation that serious bowel pathology was unlikely.
He didn't ask for the referral to him and probably could have done without it that night but having seen the case had a duty of care to the patient and unfortunately had a heavy schedule the next day. Working alone privately in this situation is highly stressful in these circumstances.
Much to learn from and take note of but hopefully most of us would be able to react differently. However jail really seems a step too far.
It is clear that if one takes on a case you have to commit to it. This is a very personal commitment privately as you are generally not a team. Accept the referral, see the patient and it is very much your responsibility.
Common themes of need for good communication, documentation and of course honesty.
I feel this has not been fairly concluded but moving forward it is clear that adherence to the basics are probably protective. This should not therefore alter practice and make us risk averse. A very hard lesson for Mr Sellu and a very good lesson for everyone else.
I don't think we have all the facts of the case but there are principles to underline here.
In private practice, you work alone and carry the entire can. If you are busy you will struggle to manage a very sick patient at night and perhaps they are better off in the NHS. Also elective procedures are just that, elective. They can and must wait for emergencies especially life threatening ones.
When things go wrong, make immediate and copious accurate dated and timed notes. You wont remember the sequence of events in 12 months time.
And approach the family and friends honestly, demonstrate remorse and sympathy. And I think above all, be honest. Yes this is thought provoking and it is worrying. Maybe we all need to reconsider our work life balances and learn to say "No" just a bit more often!
There are virtually no protocols for the management of the emergency patient in private hospitals (where such cases usually occur as the result of complications of another elective operation). Not all private hospitals have planned out of hours rotas for anaesthetists and radiologists and sometimes there can be difficulty in accessing emergency theatres at night.
I completely agree with the comments of others that we have to get better about making daily timed records in all private patients notes and that these notes should be extremely detailed in all occasions where complications occur.
We need a low threshold for transferring private patients to an appropriate NHS facility if high dependency care is not available and I suspect there are many hospitals where the level of middle grade support falls far below that which we take for granted in the NHS.
The tragedy here is mainly for the family who lost their relative following knee surgery, primarily because of the inept behaviour of the surgeon who accepted the responsibility for his care.
A lethal combination of bad clinical management, inappropriate delays, no clinical notes and no communication with others was compounded by evasion and possible lying. This is what seem to have landed him with a criminal conviction and imprisonment. I am sure no-one is defending this behaviour, and it is therefore extremely unlikely that we need to consider practising ever more 'defensive medicine' or that it should put people off practising surgery.
As far as suspending the sentence, the judge stated that Sellu's counsel "realistically accepts that the only sentence I can pass is one of custody". He seems not to have opted for suspension because of the "circumstances". Judging from his statement, it would seem to be the lying, not only in court but to the coroner and to Professor Empey's investigation which led to implementation of imprisonment.
It is true however that in this country emergency patients in the private sector may be at greater risk than in the NHS. As Julian Shah mentioned, private practitioners need to be more diligent. There is rarely the supporting infrastructure we are more used to in the NHS. Secondly, surgeons should be more ready to turn down a referral if they do not believe they can devote adequate time to caring for the patient. Others have also mentioned the need for Private hospitals to develop protocols for managing the emergency patient, including adequate staffing levels for nurses and junior staff together with referral protocols to NHS facilities. I agree. Finally, all large private hospitals should consider both anaesthetic and emergency surgery and medical rotas.
Whatever happens however, we shouldn't get this out of proportion. Emergency patients may be at risk in the private sector, but there is nothing in this case that suggests that SURGEONS are any more at risk than before. It simply reminds us to do what we have been taught to do since we were medical students: be open, explain, talk to your colleagues, make notes, don't lie, apologise if things go wrong etc etc.
The first night in prison, as the locks fall, is a shock to anyone. Try to imagine the sense of dislocation felt by a hospital consultant, a man with a flourishing private practice and successful career in the NHS, a man whose quiet self-confidence has been burnished by decades of admiration from patients and staff. When David Sellu, a colorectal surgeon, left the Old Bailey last November, convicted of manslaughter after a patient died in his care, he was wearing one of the tailored suits he favoured for his clinics. The next time his wife saw him, in Belmarsh — the first of three prisons in which he has been held — he was in a standard-issue burgundy tracksuit. They sat either side of a coffee table, with a chair on one side for the prisoner and seats for visitors on the other, all fixed to the ground. “The prisoner mustn’t stand up. You’re not allowed to touch,” says Catherine Sellu. “It was terrible… not in a million years did he think something like this could happen.”
The rest of this balanced and well written article is available on the Sunday Times website. I recommend that you read it!
http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/Magazine/article1445464.ece
I have followed this issue for a few months and tried to be objective; these are 2 of many good links on the subject.
http://davidsellu.org.uk/
http://www.medicalprotection.org/uk/casebook-may-2014/medicine-and-manslaughter
But however neutral we may be, we cannot escape that this case has profound consequences for all doctors, surgeons in particular, medical law practice and therefore the general public and patients of the future. At a time of austerity, but also scrutiny by regulatory bodies, we are experiencing a reduction in the traditional team working which has underpinned surgical practice for decades and have a greater dependence on individuals who are often working on multiple sites for a number of reasons. The support of the hospitals is paramount and their systems need to evolve/improve to ensure adequate out of hours radiology cover, theatre access and anaesthetic availability. Team working is essential but in a different format to previously. Hand overs are now more formalised. Care is consultant delivered on the whole. We can all learn a great deal from this tragic case and others and all the significant medicolegal cases need to be discussed regularly at undergrad and postgraduate training so that clinicians are kept current in their practice, not just medically but medico-legally. We need to be made aware of the risks so that lessons are learnt and this does not become a recurring theme but also that an adherence to defensive, and expensive , medicine does not become the default position. Coress (www.coress.org) has made significant inroads into the confidential reporting of events to follow the excellent example of the aviation industry and we must be honest in this but this case makes one wonder how honest clinicians will really be if the risk is a custodial sentence. The duty of candour as I understand it relates more to organisations than individuals but it is clear this subject has become extremely important.
I am surprised that I still meet other surgeons who are not aware of this case. The swiss-cheese theory of holes lining up was extremely unfortunate for the patient. David Sellu may have been responsible for some, but I doubt all of the errors and Hospitals need to take a close look at the matrix of clinical mechanisms to ensure the doctors and more importantly the patients are adequately protected. We need to raise our game and ensure we document to show the efforts that are made day in and day out to ensure high standards.
We rely a huge amount on those around us - individually and corporately - especially our Consultant colleagues. We need to explore how this needs to best evolve to suit the significant changes around us.
If that was so, then on the basis of the earlier case law at least, i cannot see how causation was proved by the crown. Can anyone shed further light on this aspect? Since there was no appeal, a formal law report of the trial is unavailable, so the submissions of the expert witnesses are not readily available.
http://www.doctorsandmanslaughter.org.uk/ and register for a modest £25. A very worthwhile investment if it keeps you out of prison!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b053hg48
Another issue that is troubling is that David Sellu, having already suffered the indignity imprisonment for the management of this case, will now have to go through the trials and tribulations of a GMC investigation. There has been a great deal of disquiet about the way in which the GMC pursues it's investigations recently. Not least because 28 doctors, including two trainees, have committed suicide while under GMC investigation. I have a blog running on the www.trendsinmenshealth.com website: entitled "Is GMC investigation an 'occupational hazard' that doctors should accept?"
http://trendsinmenshealth.com/gmc-investigation-occupational-hazard-doctors-accept/
Comments on that issue are welcome.
For those interested in this case and the issues surrounding it, there is another blog running on the www.trendsinmenshealth.com website: http://trendsinmenshealth.com/clinical-negligence/#comments
I guess we have to presume that that the pathology responsible for this patient's spontaneous colonic perforation was diverticular disease. Certainly, perforated (sigmoid) diverticular disease can be the first presentation of this condition and the patient may not necessarily have experienced any previous problems with recurrent diverticulitis. The data on mortality for this condition very much depends upon the degree and source of contmaination within the peritoneal cavity following perforation. Free uncontained perforation with widespread (or even local) faecal contamination can carry a mortality of 50% or more even in patients with no pre-existing morbidity. But this quite uncommon and more frequently, the pathology is a localised perforation with purrulent contamination of the left lower quadrant or lower abdomen. The mortality for this condition is considerably lower with prompt diagnosis and treatment. Either way prompt diagnosis is key, followed by a period of vigorous resuscitation with intravenous fluids and antibiotics (ideally in a HDU setting with good monitoring) and then the patient needs to proceed directly to surgery. Herein lies another key crucial caveat in the managment of these patients - they need to progress to surgery fairly promptly as there is a physiological window of opportunity during which resuscitation measures are beneficial. Thereafter, the patient can decompensate quite rapidly as septic shock and terminal organ failure develops and then all treatments (including surgery) tend to be ineffective.
I have not familiarised myself with the precise details of this case. But for whatever reason it appears that the CT scan took a while to be performed and then, of course, it was some time before the patient got to surgery. During which time the patient almost certainly developed the irreversible organ failure associated with septic shock.
I am sure that, aside from a Shipman scenario (where there was no "mistake" because the harm was intended) no doctor causes harm to a patient just for the fun of it. It happens because everybody (including judges!!) makes mistakes everyday and always will. Most of our mistakes of course have no consequences or are easily rectified. Few mistakes result in the tragedy of a death (although it does happen). Precisely the same mistake can easily result in very different outcomes (e.g, no harm at all or death) and yet the culpability is the same. So what is the public policy justification in making one a serious offence justifying imprisonment and the other no offence at all. The only difference between the cases is the outcome, which is a matter of chance. Making one a criminal offence certainly does nothing to reduce the likelihood of other doctors making other errors in the future.
Regrettably however I fear that the political climate is against this view because I have a sense that these prosecutions are happening more often. For example, I understand that an anaesthetist at Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust is currently facing a manslaughter charge after the death of a patient and that the Trust itself is also facing a corporate manslaughter charge; although I know nothing about the case. Neither do I know what can be done to stop this trend.
My only other thought is that reading the Judge`s sentencing remarks, he seems to have decided that a custodial sentence was appropriate because David Sellu gave a false (or at least a different) account of what happened to the internal investigation. If so this is yet another example of a bad situation being made very much worse because of an attempted cover up. Speaking as a lawyer my strong advice is that if confronted with a seriously threatening situation such as this, seek immediate help from your medical defence organisation, give them a complete and honest account of what happened and then follow the advice that is given.
Dr Adedayo Adedeji, 62, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence and by failing to take reasonable care of people affected by his work.
Nurses Gemma Pullen, 31, and Margaret Miller, 54, are charged with the same offence.
The expectant mother, 32, reportedly died in a taxi in January 2012 following an abortion at a clinic in Ealing, west London.
All three have been summoned to appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on June 19, 2015.
It was reported in 2013 that the woman had travelled to the capital from Dublin, having been refused the operation in Ireland.
According to the Irish Times, a post-mortem showed the mother-of-one had died from a heart attack caused by extensive internal blood loss.
Speaking anonymously, the woman’s husband allegedly told the paper his wife had had a child in Ireland in 2010, but added the pregnancy had been painful and complicated by fibroids - a condition that could have caused infertility if treated.
Last year it was reported the number of Irish women travelling to the UK for abortions had dropped below 3,000 for the first time.
Doctor and nurse appear in court charged with manslaughter of six-year-old Jack Adcock.
“A doctor and a nurse appeared in court recently charged with the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garb and ward sister Theresa Taylor pleaded not guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to the manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock at the hospital on February 18 2011.
Dr Bawa-Garb (38) of Watkin Road, off Upperton Road, Leicester, and Theresa Taylor (55), of Henley Road, Western Park, Leicester, were granted unconditional bail.
Staff nurse Isabel Amaro (47), of Balmoral Court, Manchester, did not appear in court due to ill health”. There does seem to be little doubt that manslaughter charges against members of the medical profession are becoming more prevalent. How should this change the way we practice?
Read more: http://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/Doctor-nurse-appear-court-charged-manslaughter/story-26425441-detail/story.html#ixzz3cMDcJ9sN
It costs more to incarcerate a person for a year than it would to send your son to Eton! It does seems hard to see what good has come from the imprisonment of Mr Sellu who was just on the verge of retirement from surgery before the sentence was given.
15 July 2015
Miss Clare Marx CBE, DL, MBBS, PRCS
President
The Royal College of Surgeons of England
35-43 Lincoln’s Inn Fields
London WC2A 3PE
Dear Miss Marx,
You will no doubt be aware of the increasing incidents of doctors being investigated by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with a view to bringing charges for Gross Negligence Manslaughter following an unexpected death of a patient. Regrettably the CPS cannot confirm this increase as they claim not to record the occupation of individuals suspected of criminality. However we are concerned about a possible increase in criminal investigations over the last 18 months, with at least four cases reported in the media during 2015 alone. Over the same time there has been a notable increase in the number of times police have been called in to investigate hospital deaths.
All responsible doctors want malpractice to be rooted out of the profession. However we are adamant that individual doctors, who are readily blamed in circumstances where mistakes and delays have culminated in a patient’s death, should be given a fair trial. This means ensuring that the evidence given to judge and jury should properly, and accurately, reflect the facts as known to the doctor under the particular circumstances in which they were making decisions affecting that patient’s care. The quality of evidence given by expert witnesses is variable and may be heavily biased. We are concerned that retrospective analysis of evidence may produce unfair trial outcomes and will do nothing to uphold patient safety.
The reality is that unexpected deaths in healthcare more commonly result from a chain of events rather than one individual doctor’s gross negligence. We are concerned that jailing doctors allows systemic failures, which commonly provide the context in these cases, to recur which may then result in further unexpected deaths.
We are also concerned about a climate of fear enveloping healthcare in this country where unrealistic expectations are placed on doctors. As the population gets older, has more chronic co-morbidities and takes increasing amounts of medication, doctors will be reluctant to take on high risk patients for fear of being prosecuted in the event of a death.
We are similarly writing to each president as it is our firm view that the Royal Colleges should:
1. embark on a process of reviewing, registering and overseeing the quality and training of expert surgical witnesses to both coroners’ and criminal courts. This would be in the best interests of patient safety and the future of the profession;
2. form a working party to review the quality control of expert witnesses. The working party, together with the Lord Chief Justice and the Office of the Chief Coroner, should be safeguarding fairness in future gross negligence manslaughter trials involving doctors;
3. establish a process of nominating expert witnesses from suitably qualified individuals to prevent expert witness “shopping” by either prosecution or defence;
4. suggest to the Attorney General that the CPS should begin to compile data on the professional occupation and ethnicity of those it chooses to investigate. Ethnic monitoring is now essential to ensure fair treatment irrespective of background. There is evidence to suggest that there are excess successful prosecutions of and disproportionate charging of doctors from black and ethnic minorities (Quick et al 2015). This will do nothing to encourage diversity within the profession.
All doctors need to have full confidence in the Royal Colleges. As a collective body we would like to see them show how high a value they place on probity within the criminal justice system insofar as it affects the profession.
Yours sincerely,
Peter R Taylor Ex President of the Vascular Society of Great Britain and Ireland.
In February 2010, a highly-regarded and experienced Consultant Colorectal Surgeon David Sellu operated on a patient with a perforated bowel at the Clementine Churchill Hospital. Despite David’s efforts the patient died two days later. There followed a sequence of extraordinary events that led to David being tried and convicted of Gross Negligence Manslaughter in November 2013.
In the wake of David Sellu’s conviction, senior medical colleagues continue to speak out over their concerns that five and a half years on from this incident, patient safety continues to be compromised as hospitals’ systemic failings are yet to be addressed. 800 people have died unexpectedly in private hospitals in England during the last four years[1].
Professor Roger Kirby, Medical Director at The Prostate Centre says: “Criminalising doctors sets a dangerous precedent. I personally have been called in to deal with emergencies in private hospitals in the middle of the night. The situation can be very challenging. If surgeons become paranoid about taking on these cases under the prospect of personal prosecution should the patient die, lives will be put at risk as fewer patients will receive the operations they urgently need.”
Research suggests the average Briton may go through 7 surgeries during his/her lifetime[2]. Complications are said to arise in 8-13% of cases, half of which are believed to be preventable through systemic improvements.
Mr Sellu is currently appealing his conviction at a hearing this Autumn. Meantime, between them, many medics supporting him have the following concerns and observations:
– As a direct result of the prosecution of David Sellu (following the death of his patient from complications after a routine operation), surgeons are increasingly adopting defensive medical approaches to complex surgery in the private sector. There is a risk that some may even refuse to operate on higher-risk patients. This unnecessarily limits the outcomes for patients with challenging medical histories.
– A culture of openness is of paramount importance for patient safety. Medical practitioners need to be transparent about their mistakes but in a no blame environment. If they fear the hospital prefers to make individuals culpable, and likely subjects of criminal investigation when errors occur, this will not happen. All hospitals, whether NHS or private, should adhere to a standard mechanism for unexpected deaths. This must include a transparent and thorough overhaul of their own systems and processes that led to the unexpected death or serious incident occurring.
– Over the past 18 months, doctors claim anecdotally that there has been a notable increase in the number of times police have been called to investigate hospital deaths and an increase in CPS charges against medics. However the numbers cannot be verified as the CPS claims not to hold data on the professional occupation, or ethnicity, of individuals charged. Doctors are also concerned at what appears to be a disproportionate number of successful prosecutions against black and ethnic minority doctors. They acknowledge that the overall prosecution numbers are small, but nonetheless are concerned about the emergence of a growing trend.
– Patients opting for elective surgery in a private hospital are not routinely made aware of the consequences of private hospitals’ failure to institute emergency oncall rotas. Should complications arise, delays can be caused to emergency surgery with sometimes fatal consequences if no anaesthetists can be found to allow the operation to proceed.
– There is no standardised consent required from those NHS patients whose elective surgery is passed to the private sector.
– There is no formally recorded data of the 6000 private patients referred annually to the NHS following surgical complications arising in the private sector. The Department of Health should collate and publish the nature and cost of these referrals.
– The significant cost of these emergency referrals is currently being born by the over-stretched NHS, rather than being the responsibility of the private healthcare companies.
– Private hospitals should be required to report safety incidents along exactly the same lines as NHS hospitals are currently required to do, as part of a requirement for CQC registration. Currently, patients who die in an NHS hospital following referral from a private hospital, are listed under NHS mortality and morbidity statistics, and not under those of the referring private hospital. This means no reliable audit can be made of patient safety in private hospitals.
A number of supportive senior doctors have today lent their name to a letter (copy available) written to Claire Marx, the President of the Royal College of Surgeons calling for the College to ensure that the quality of evidence given by expert witnesses at trial is consistent and properly reflects the knowledge of the medical professional making the decisions at the time. They are particularly concerned that retrospective analysis of complex medical evidence, in the sterile environment of a court room, may produce unfair trial outcomes and will do nothing to uphold patient safety.
Mr Ian Franklin, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and representative of the Friends of David Sellu Campaign, says:
“Unexpected deaths in healthcare more commonly result from a chain of events rather than one individual doctor’s gross negligence. Bringing charges against individual doctors, which the CPS is increasingly doing, does not make patients safer as there is no incentive for the organisation in which the mistakes occurred to address their systemic failings. One crucial safety factor is for private hospitals to have an anaesthetic rota to deal with emergencies. Some private hospitals have done this but in many, emergency rotas are still non-existent.”
Responsible doctors are calling for a review of the way private hospitals investigate and report unexpected deaths and serious untoward incidents (SUIs). It is woefully inconsistent across the sector. Another immediate step should be the requirement to introduce emergency anaesthetic rotas in those hospitals that still fail to provide them, to improve patient outcomes following surgery in private practice. These demands are rightly put on the NHS so there is no reason not to have similar expectations of the private sector, particularly given the growing numbers of patient referrals from the NHS.
[1] http://chpi.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/CHPI-PatientSafety-Aug2014.pdf (Exec Summary)
[2] http://chpi.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/CHPI-PatientSafety-Aug2014.pdf (para 47)
His appeal is due to be heard in September
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3276076/Doctor-denies-manslaughter-primary-school-teacher-Mrs-Coffee-died-giving-birth-emergency-Caesarean-section.html
Sellu, a senior consultant surgeon with a successful 40-year career in the NHS, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison in November 2014 for contributing to the death of James Hughes in February 2010 at the Clementine Churchill Hospital in Harrow, north London[i]. He was called in after Hughes, 66, a retired builder, developed abdominal pains in the wake of a routine knee operation.
Sellu operated on Hughes just over 24 hours after he first saw him, but he died from a perforated bowel. An internal investigation by the hospital found "systemic failures" but the report was not disclosed at Sellu's trial and he was blamed for a catalogue of delays.[ii]
More than 300 doctors, including professors of surgery, signed a letter to the president of the Royal College of Surgeons noting that "unexpected deaths in healthcare more commonly result from a chain of events rather than one individual doctor's gross negligence". Sellu's lawyers were given permission to appeal on the ground of fresh evidence showing, first of all, that Hughes' risk of death at the time Sellu first saw him was much higher than the 2.6% put forward by the prosecution. Secondly, his lawyers argued that the significance of the fact that Hughes had been given dabigatran, a new generation oral anticoagulant, was not fully appreciated at the time.
Read this article from the MDU Journal:
A deadly mistake https://shar.es/1h2zFa via sharethis
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-35403822
We shall see if it is NHS 111 or the clinicians who get the blame for this.
• Results from survey on “doctors.net” of almost 1500 doctors from across medical practice
• 85% of medics believe bringing criminal prosecutions into post-death investigations encourages a culture of secrecy and cover-up
• 90% of doctors admit to practicing more defensive medicine techniques, in light of increased culture of fear, subjecting patients to additional, often intrinsically risky and intrusive tests, sending costs per patient soaring
• Fewer than half considered they were delivering safer care as a result of increasingly defensive medical practice
A survey of 1443 doctors, conducted by ‘Doctors and Manslaughter’ a campaign group working to raise awareness of the effects of the recent trend towards the criminalisation of healthcare, has uncovered alarming findings in light of the increased involvement of criminal process following unexpected hospital deaths and complications.
Police investigations into healthcare has escalated in recent years following the conviction of respected surgeon David Sellu (now the subject of an appeal). In the past year alone, 9* healthcare professionals have either been charged, prosecuted or convicted for Gross Negligence Manslaughter. These recent prosecutions, with the prospect of jail sentences for doctors when patients die, has alarmed many in the profession who say there is no evidence that a ‘blame’ culture actually makes patients safer. There is also a growing body of opinion that the charge of gross negligence manslaughter is being used inappropriately to prosecute doctors in some specialties who, in their daily lives, work in an inherently high risk environment.
Of the 1443 UK doctors responding to the survey, nearly 90% of doctors admitted to being more defensive (ordering more tests for patients than they might need, as a result of the fear of litigation), but less than half admitted that they felt they were delivering safer care as a result. 85% agreed, or strongly agreed, that being open about mistakes was less likely with increasing involvement of the law.
Most health-care professionals accept deaths and complications are best discussed in a transparent, no-blame environment. This allows lessons to be learned and future care to be improved in much the same way that pilots analyse aviation incidents. The threat of criminal sanctions leads to the practice of defensive medicine in which healthcare professionals order more investigations than necessary and the patient may be exposed to harmful procedures they do not actually need. Surgeons are circumspect about operating on high risk patients in case they end up accused of manslaughter if the outcome results in death of a patient – this results in those patients with other underlying health problems potentially losing out on operations from which they have a chance of recovery.
Defensive medicine provides no benefit, other than perhaps to the doctor, and in contrast may cause actual patient harm as well as significantly increasing costs at a time when NHS budgets are under massive pressure. The survey also shows a growing concern that the brightest doctors will not choose to enter high risk specialties such as anaesthetics, obstetrics or emergency surgery as they risk future jail sentences if they do. This could mean that a future generation of patients are made even less safe.
Frances Cappuccini died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in October 2012
A doctor and hospital trust have been cleared of the manslaughter of a woman who died hours after a Caesarean birth, following a landmark trial's collapse.
Mr Justice Coulson halted the trial of Dr Errol Cornish and Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, saying it would be "unsafe and unfair" to go on.
Frances Cappuccini, 30, died after suffering a haemorrhage at Tunbridge Wells Hospital on 9 October 2012.
It was the first prosecution of an NHS trust for corporate manslaughter.
Dr Cornish, 67, of Holmbury Park, Bromley, south-east London, a consultant anaesthetist, had denied manslaughter by gross negligence.
The judge told the court there was little or no evidence he had done anything wrong that had contributed to Mrs Cappuccini's death and, likewise, there was no evidence of systemic failure at the trust.
"I am firmly of the view that it would be unsafe and unfair to everyone, including Mrs Cappuccini's family, to leave this case to the jury," he added.
"Her unexpected death can only properly be described as a tragedy."
He told the court Dr Cornish had taken actions that were "as far removed from a case of gross negligence manslaughter as it's possible to be" and he and the trust that employed him had "no case to answer".
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had "carefully considered" Mr Justice Coulson's judgement and decided not to appeal against his decision.
It is still deciding whether to continue proceedings against anaesthetist Dr Nadeem Azeez, who was not on trial because he had left the country.
Following the conclusion of the trial, it emerged Mr Justice Coulson had ordered the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to delete a tweet he posted on the second day of proceedings which said it was a "tragic case from which huge lessons must be learned".
In a statement following the collapse of the trial, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust said "no outcome from these proceedings could bring any consolation to the family" adding its sympathies were with them.
"The allegation of corporate manslaughter has been consistently denied by the trust and now also comprehensively rejected by the court," it continued.
"The trust regrets that the Crown Prosecution Service saw fit to pursue the charge in the first place, given the additional stress this will have caused all involved."
Dr Cornish said he was relieved with the judge's verdict and thanked "family, friends, legal team and all those who supported me through this difficult time".
"I would like to pay tribute to the family of Mrs Cappuccini for the restraint and dignity they have displayed throughout this trial," he added.
Jurors had been told Mrs Cappuccini lost more than two litres of blood when she gave birth to her second son Giacomo by Caesarean.
She was taken back into theatre for surgery for postpartum bleeding but did not regain consciousness.
Mrs Cappuccini's final hours:
Mrs Cappuccini is admitted to Tunbridge Wells Hospital in the final stages of labour on 8 October 2012
Her son, Giacomo, is born by caesarean section at 08:28 GMT the following morning
At 11:35 GMT she is taken back into the operating theatre after suffering a haemorrhage Dr Azeez removes her breathing tube at 12:30 GMT
Half an hour later Dr Cornish is called to assist when Mrs Cappuccini encounters difficulties breathing
She suffers a cardiac arrest at 15:16 GMT and is pronounced dead just over an hour later The prosecution claimed the Dr Azeez, who was the anaesthetist, and consultant anaesthetist Dr Cornish failed to ensure Mrs Cappuccini safely came round from surgery.
It was the first time an NHS trust had been accused of corporate manslaughter since the charge was introduced in 2008.
The prosecution also claimed if one or both doctors were found to be grossly negligent then the trust could be said to have employed someone it knew or should have known was not suitably qualified or trained for their role.
"The allegation of corporate manslaughter has been consistently denied by the trust and now also comprehensively rejected by the court," it continued.
"The trust regrets that the Crown Prosecution Service saw fit to pursue the charge in the first place, given the additional stress this will have caused all involved."
PDF: http://publishing.rcseng.ac.uk/doi/pdf/10.1308/rcsbull.2016.60
Full text link: http://publishing.rcseng.ac.uk/doi/full/10.1308/rcsbull.2016.60
The doctors, Lindsey Thomas, 42, of Copper Beach Drive, Tredegar , and Joanne Rudling, 45, of Blackberry Way, Pontprennau , Cardiff , each entered a not guilty plea to an allegation that they unlawfully killed 12-year-old Ryan Morse “on or about” December 8, 2012, by gross negligence.
No further details of the child’s death were put before the court during Monday’s short hearing.
The plea hearing was held before Recorder of Cardiff Judge Eleri Rees who granted both women bail until their trial takes place on May 3.
The prosecution was represented by John Price QC and both Thomas and Rudling also had leading counsel acting for them.
Ryan lived with his family at Brynither, Abertillery, and the doctors are understood to have been working in the Gwent town.
The child’s mother is expected to be called as a witness during the trial, which is expected to last about three weeks.
WalesOnline
FEBRUARY 9, 2016
Do take a look.
http://www.itv.com/news/wales/2016-05-10/doctors-manslaughter-trial-boy-would-have-survived-with-emergency-treatment/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/charges-dropped-against-marie-stopes-abortionist-accused-of-killing-woman-w
Dr Thomas was charged after schoolboy Ryan died in his home in December 2012, from Addison’s Disease - a condition which includes progressive anaemia, low blood pressure, weakness and discolouration of the skin.
His mother had called Dr Thomas at Brynithir Surgery in Aberystwyth, West Wales, 24 hours before her son died for advice about his condition.
The prosecution said the GP should have realised the schoolboy was dying, and should have called for an ambulance or gone to visit the boy herself.
But Judge Davies told the court Dr Thomas’ actions didn’t amount to manslaughter.
Outside the court Dr Thomas, from Tredegar, Gwent, read a short statement saying she was ‘very pleased’ at the outcome.
She said: ’I would like to thank family, friends, patients and my legal team for their support.
‘Once again I offer my condolences to Ryan’s family.’
Dr Rudling, of Pontprennau, Cardiff, denies manslaughter and trying to pervert the course of public justice.
The trial continues at Cardiff Crown Court.
The UK's chief inspector of air accidents is the leading contender to run a new organisation which aims to make the NHS in England safer.
Keith Conradi's appointment as head of the new Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch is due to be confirmed at a parliamentary hearing next week.
Leading doctors have said for many years that healthcare has a lot to learn from systems which promote safety in the airline industry.
Mr Conradi was a professional pilot.
He took up his current role in as chief inspector of air accidents in 2010.
Scandals at Mid Staffs and Southern Health Trusts have highlighted failings in how the NHS in England responds to patients' complaints and deaths.
The new healthcare investigation body (HSIB) will begin work soon, with an initial budget of £3.5m.
It will carry out about 30 reviews a year.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/dec/19/france-europe-news
and join the movement to stop the current tendency to criminalise medical mishaps. We are planning an all day meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine on the issue on April 24th 2017. Come along and join us there.
An optometrist who failed to spot symptoms of a life-threatening brain condition during a routine eye test of an eight-year-old boy who later died has been sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term. Honey Rose, 35, failed to notice that Vincent Barker had swollen optic discs when she examined him at a branch of Boots in Ipswich.
The abnormality is a symptom of hydrocephalus - fluid on the brain - and Vincent died in July 2012, about five months after the eye test. Rose had not looked at retinal photos taken by a colleague and failed to examine the backs of his eyes with an opthalmoscope, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith, sentencing, said although it was a "single lapse", the breach of duty was so serious that it was criminal.
Why would anyone join the medical profession?
I read with dismay the short article (In the Independent) on the optometrist jailed for failing to spot a life-threatening disease.
Whilst this is an appalling tragedy and my thoughts are with the boy and his family, our ability as a nation to see humans for what they are, human and fallible, and therefore too desperately seek blame, horrifies me. Why would anyone want to put themselves in a position where your employers are threatening constant cuts, privatisation (as in this case) and personal liability? We are creating, or actually running headlong to, a less caring, more selfish society.
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/open-letter-to-the-academy-of-medical-royal-colleges-department-of-justice-on-the-use-of-gross-negligence-manslaughter.html
Please allow me to recommend this series: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b07q3k8g/episodes/player
There’s a very topical episode 3, dealing with Gross Negligence Manslaughter (GNM), and featuring an insightful contribution from Ian Barker of the MDU. Well worth listening to.
http://bcove.me/3feuxpx8
The new evidence is crucial because, for a manslaughter conviction, the prosecution must prove not only that the doctor was grossly negligent but that this negligence caused or significantly contributed to the patient's death.
Congratulations to David and to Jenny Vaughan, Peter McDonald, Ian Franklin, David Nichol and all the other clinicians who have striven tirelessly on behalf of David to achieve this result. The whole medical profession will heave a sigh of relief! As will David himself and of course his wife Catherine and the rest of his family.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-37986372
The prosecution have (very sensibly!) decided not to apply for a retrial!
The ordeal is finally over for David and his family.
Shame he had to go through it all
Speaking after the conviction was quashed, Mr Sellu said there was a range of factors which contributed to Mr Hughes's death, including problems with the whole system at the hospital.
"I think for the sake of that poor man and his family justice has not really been done," he said. "It has been retribution, but I don't really believe that they've been served as well as they should have been."
Mr Hughes became ill after a routine knee replacement carried out by another surgeon.
Mr Sellu later carried out surgery to repair a perforated bowel, but there had been delays in that carrying operation. Mr Hughes died two days later.
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided not to seek a retrial after David Sellu's conviction was quashed
The original case against Mr Sellu, of Hillingdon, was based on the standard of his care over about 25 hours.
Mr Sellu argued he knew Mr Hughes needed an urgent operation, but an anaesthetist was not available for several hours and it was not safe to move the patient to the nearby hospital.
"It really was another routine day. A busy day of course, but I'd been used to working in this sort of way for many, many years," Mr Sellu said.
Mr Sellu's medical licence was suspended when he was convicted and would only be reinstated after a General Medical Council (GMC) hearing.
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided not to seek a retrial.
In a statement, Mr Hughes' family said the doctor had "served his sentence".
"Our father's suffering was not prioritised as the emergency it so clearly was," they said.
A spokesman for Clementine Churchill Hospital said the "original prosecution was a criminal case led by the Crown Prosecution Service and the police".
‘If you treated animals the way we treat prisoners on their way to jail, animal rights groups would be incensed. And this was only the beginning".
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3953076/They-called-Dr-Death-want-restore-good-surgeon-jailed-alongside-murderers-hospital-buried-evidence-support-case-reveals-agony-finally-cleared-killing-patient.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3959052/Doctors-scared-save-lives-case-hauled-court-NHS-adviser-s-warning-surgeon-cleared.html#comments
BMJ 2016; 355 doi: http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.i6178
http://trendsinmenshealth.com/gross-negligence-manslaughter-defensive-medicine/http://trendsinmenshealth.com/clinical-negligence/
We are also planning a meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine 1 Wimpole St W1 on Friday 21st April entitled " Patient Safety, Litigation and Gross Negligence Manslaughter".
Do come along and join us at should be an interesting meeting. David Sellu himself, among others including Professor Sir Terence Stephenson , Chairman of the GMC, will be speaking.
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.