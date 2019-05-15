Four Seasons – Spring 2019’s top reviewer

Rate this article:















61 views

This month, BJUI continues the Four Seasons Peer Reviewer Award recognising the hard work and dedication of our peer reviewers. Each quarter the Editor and Editorial Team select an individual peer reviewer whose reviews over the last 3 months have stood out for their quality and timeliness.

The Spring Crown goes to Dr Janet Kukreja. Prokar Dasgupta, Editor-in-Chief of the BJUI, presented her with the award at the AUA conference in Chicago.

Dr Kukreja is an Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado in Denver, CO, USA. She specializes in urologic oncology with a specific interest in bladder cancer. She currently works on research in surgical recovery and bladder cancer in both clinical and translational research.