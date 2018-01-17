NICE Guidance: Routine preoperative tests for elective surgery

Overview

This guideline covers routine preoperative tests for people aged over 16 who are having elective surgery. It aims to reduce unnecessary testing by advising which tests to offer people before minor, intermediate and major or complex surgery, taking into account specific comorbidities (cardiovascular, renal and respiratory conditions and diabetes and obesity). It does not cover pregnant women or people having cardiothoracic procedures or neurosurgery.

Recommendations

People have the right to be involved in discussions and make informed decisions about their care.

We expect you to take our guidance into account. But you should always base decisions on the person you are working with.

Making decisions using NICE guidelines explains how we use words to show the strength (or certainty) of our recommendations, and has information about prescribing medicines (including off-label use), professional guidelines, standards and laws (including on consent and mental capacity), and safeguarding.

Guidance on consent for young people aged 16–17 is available from the reference guide to consent for examination or treatment (Department of Health).

The tests covered by this guideline are:

chest X-ray

echocardiography (resting)

electrocardiography (ECG; resting)

full blood count (haemoglobin, white blood cell count and platelet count)

glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) testing

haemostasis tests

kidney function (estimated glomerular filtration rate, electrolytes, creatinine and sometimes urea levels)

lung function tests (spirometry, including peak expiratory flow rate, forced vital capacity and forced expiratory volume) and arterial blood gas analysis

polysomnography

pregnancy testing

sickle cell disease/trait tests

urine tests.

The recommendations were developed in relation to the following comorbidities: