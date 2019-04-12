1. This patient presented with a PSA of 5; Gleason 8 and T4 prostate cancer on MRI. What has happened between image a on the left and image b on the right?

The patient was treated with androgen deprivation therapy. After 14 weeks of treatment there had been a volume reduction of >60% from 130mls to 49mls. The patient underwent a radical prostatectomy with final pathology T3bN1.

The authors of the paper report a series of 116 patients with advanced T4 prostate cancer treated in this way with a median overall survival of 156 months. Prostate cancer specific survival at 150 months was 82%.