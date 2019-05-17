This CT scan shows a hugely dilated left kidney with appearances suggestive of a long-standing PUJ obstruction. There appears to be little functioning parenchymal tissue (the right kidney has normal appearances).

2. How would you manage this?

Initially manage them symptomatically.

If signs of sepsis or intractable pain, then may require drainage. An interval renogram could be performed to check the split function. It is likely that a nephrectomy will be required.