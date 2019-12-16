90 years of BJU International

Rate this article:















122 views

This blog marks the launch of the British Journal of Urology 90 years ago. Since then the Journal has undergone many changes as urology and the publishing environment have changed. The first Editors outlined their vision in the Foreword of the first issue, which includes an introduction to the speciality, the locations and opening hours of Urology Clinics and a plea for peace:

From the outset, the Editors placed emphasis on seeking collaboration and contributions internationally. From 1929 up to 1942 there was even a section in the Journal advising urologists visiting London where to find details of urological clinics which they could visit.

“This time-table is published in each number of the Journal for the guidance of travelling medical practitioners who may wish to visit Urological Clinics.

Visitors to London are advised to call at No.1 Wimpole St, W.1, where daily bulletins of operations and lectures issued by the Fellowship of Medicine are available for inspection….”

Advertisements

A sample of the advertisements included in the first edition shows the kit available at the time.

Articles

The first two pages of the very first article are reproduced here and can be accessed via Wiley Online. Note the detailed hand-drawn diagrams. It is also interesting to note the lack of articles on prostate cancer – very different from a urological journal of today.

Collaboration

In 1946 the Journal included a report on “… the Inaugural Scientific Meeting of the British Association of Urological Surgeons and acknowledged the importance of taking on “…the role of official organ of the B.A.U.S….”

The Journal is proud to continue to be an official journal of BAUS and to be the official journal of, or to be affiliated with, many urological associations around the world including:

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Caribbean Urological Association

Hong Kong Urological Association

Irish Society of Urology

Swiss Continence Foundation

Korean journal, Investigative and Clinical Urology

Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis

Malaysian Urological Association.

The Journal was, of course, solely a paper-based one from inception until 1994 when content was made available on CD ROM. This innovation was soon superseded by the advent of the internet and the Journal was first published online in 1997. This signal event resulted in a transformation of the procedure for submitting and processing papers through peer review from a paper-based, postal one to an online one. All articles published in the Journal since 1929 have been digitised so that they are accessible online. Over the last two decades, the demand for print subscriptions has waned.

In 1999 the name of the Journal was changed to BJU International, reflecting the Journal’s British heritage and the importance of the contributions from the UK and internationally.

BJUI Editors 1929-2019

Responsibility for the Journal has been held by a succession of Editors and their Editorial Teams. There have been 10 editors during the first 90 years, some of whom served as co-editors (early version of a job-share?).

​

Thanks to Jonathan Goddard for the photos of the editors

Our current Editor-in-Chief, Prokar Dasgupta, is supported by an internationally based team of Associate Editors and Consulting Editors. In August next year, he will hand on the Editorship to Freddie Hamdy.

Thank you to our Editorial Teams, authors and peer reviewers for all their hard work in contributing to the success of the Journal.