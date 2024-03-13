BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2024

1300 Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions

Session 1 CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Vaibhav Modgil



1305–1320 What is the environmental impact of disposable scopes in urology Gregory Jack, Melbourne, Australia

1325–1340 New developments in managing UTI: Impacting unmet need Mehwash Nadeem, Middlesbrough, UK (BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker)

1345–1400 Staying ahead of the curve in Peyronies disease: The impact of prosthetics on andrology Maria Satchi, London, UK (BJUI Sponsored speaker)

1405–1420 Focal therapy in Prostate Cancer: Potential Impact Bishoy Hanna, Sidney, Australia

1425–1445 Afternoon tea

Session 2 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Freddie Hamdy



1445–1520 Debate: The impact of locatio n on provision of uro-oncology care Centralisation: Janelle Brennan, Bendigo, Australia

Local delivery: Dickon Hayne, Perth, Australia (BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker)

1520–1635 Reducing disease burden in prostate cancer Michael Gorin, New York, USA

1540–1555 Female urethral anatomy: impacting society and urological surgery Helen O’Connell, Melbourne, Australia