BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2024
Urological Management has Impact
Saturday, May 4th 1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room 207, Henry B. González Convention Center
Saturday, May 4th 1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room 207, Henry B. González Convention Center
|1300
|
Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions
|
Session 1 CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Vaibhav Modgil
|1305–1320
|
What is the environmental impact of disposable scopes in urology
Gregory Jack, Melbourne, Australia
|1325–1340
|
New developments in managing UTI: Impacting unmet need
Mehwash Nadeem, Middlesbrough, UK (BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker)
|1345–1400
|
Staying ahead of the curve in Peyronies disease: The impact of prosthetics on andrology
Maria Satchi, London, UK (BJUI Sponsored speaker)
|1405–1420
|
Focal therapy in Prostate Cancer: Potential Impact
Bishoy Hanna, Sidney, Australia
|1425–1445
|Afternoon tea
|
Session 2 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Freddie Hamdy
|1445–1520
|
Debate: The impact of location on provision of uro-oncology care
Centralisation: Janelle Brennan, Bendigo, Australia
|1520–1635
|
Reducing disease burden in prostate cancer
Michael Gorin, New York, USA
|1540–1555
|
Female urethral anatomy: impacting society and urological surgery
Helen O’Connell, Melbourne, Australia
|1600
|
BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Freddie Hamdy, Editor-in-Chief BJUI