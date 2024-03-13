Blog - Latest News
BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2024

Urological Management has Impact

Saturday, May 4th                           1:00 – 4.00 PM
Room 207, Henry B. González Convention Center

 

AUA combined session BAUS BJUI USANZ 2024

 

1300
Welcome from Jose Karam, AUA Associate Secretary for Europe, Middle East, Africa regions
 

Session 1                          CHAIRS: Helen O’Connell, Vaibhav Modgil

 
1305–1320
Gregory JackWhat is the environmental impact of disposable scopes in urology

Gregory Jack, Melbourne, Australia
1325–1340
Mehwash NadeemNew developments in managing UTI: Impacting unmet need

Mehwash Nadeem, Middlesbrough, UK (BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker)
1345–1400
Maria SatchiStaying ahead of the curve in Peyronies disease: The impact of prosthetics on andrology

Maria Satchi, London, UK (BJUI Sponsored speaker)
1405–1420
Bishoy HannahFocal therapy in Prostate Cancer: Potential Impact

Bishoy Hanna, Sidney, Australia
1425–1445 Afternoon tea
 

Session 2                          CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Freddie Hamdy

 
1445–1520
Janelle BrennanDebate: The impact of locatioDickon Haynen on provision of uro-oncology care

Centralisation: Janelle Brennan, Bendigo, Australia
Local delivery: Dickon Hayne, Perth, Australia (BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker)
1520–1635
Michael GorinReducing disease burden in prostate cancer

Michael Gorin, New York, USA
1540–1555
Female urethral anatomy: impacting society and urological surgery

Helen O’Connell, Melbourne, Australia
1600
BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Freddie Hamdy, Editor-in-Chief BJUI

 

