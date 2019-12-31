January 2020 – About the cover

Rate this article:















The first Article of the Month for 2020 is from work carried out at Northumbria University in Newcastle, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, both in the UK, and James Cook University in Queensland, Australia (Exercise-induced reduction of ADT side-effects in newly diagnosed PCa patients beginning androgen‐deprivation therapy: a randomised controlled trial). The article discusses the benefits of exercise in improving quality of life and reducing cardiovascular events following treatment for prostate cancer.

The cover image shows the city of Newcastle during the Great North Run – the city’s iconic half marathon – which takes place every year in September. It was created by former Olympic Bronze 10, 000m medalist, Brendan Foster, in 1981 and in 2014 the one millionth runner crossed the finish line.

©shutterstock