Professionalism in urology eBook

Becoming the best doctor you can

 

 

What makes a great surgeon? Specialty knowledge, technical skill … and professionalism. Written by Professor Steve Payne and subject experts, this free eBook brings together 17 in-depth articles on the non-medical skills and competencies required of a medical professional. Whether you’re a trainee just starting out or an experienced consultant, the authors’ invaluable advice will help you make better decisions for yourself and those in your care.

Topics

  • What is professionalism?
  • Maintaining good medical practice
  • Communicating in the 21st century
  • Keeping up to date
  • Keeping well
  • Careers

Click here to access your free copy for mobile, desktop or e-readers: eBook

 

 

