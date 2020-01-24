What do these images show?

This is an MRI scan in sagittal and axial views. Three artificial measurements are being made:a) The anteroposterior diameter of the pelvic inlet (API) from sacral promontory to superior aspect symphysis pubisb) Pelvic depth (PD) from sacral promontory to lower inner pubic symphysisc) The Interspinous distance (ISD) – transverse diameter at the shortest distance between ischial spines

The authors showed that those patients with limited workspace (i.e. those with a deeper narrower pelvis) had adverse outcomes on surgeon performance, length of surgery and positive margin rate.