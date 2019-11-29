1. What are these images and what do they show? Show answer They are standard (left) and colour doppler (right) ultrasound images. They show a small hypoechoic lesion in the testes which is shown to be vascular on colour doppler.

2. How would you manage this? Show answer Tumour markers and staging CT chest, abdo and pelvis. Whilst suspicious for a germ cell tumour the small size makes benign pathology more likely. Options might include close surveillance, partial orchidectomy or radical orchidectomy. The histology of this lesion was a Leydig cell tumour.