These images from Fraisse et al (BJUI 2019) who compare outcomes of treating T1 renal tumours with partial nephrectomy and percutaneous cryoablation show post treatment at 1 day and 1, 3 and 6 months (from left to right).

Question





What has happened? Show answer The patient underwent cryoablation. The image at month 1 suggests persistent tumour which is seen on subsequent scans and was confirmed as recurrent tumour on histology.

