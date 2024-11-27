BJUI/BURST Podcast: Penile Arterial Insufficiency and Erectile Dysfunction

Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series.

In this BJUI/BURST podcast, Dr Eleanor Simmons, a CT2 in urology within the Yorkshire deanary and also a member of BURST, discusses the BJUI Compass paper “Investigating the risk factors of penile arterial insufficiency and veno-occlusive dysfunction in patients with erectile dysfunction”.

BJUI Compass is the fully open access sister title to BJU International. You can read the paper discussed in this podcast here

bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/ep…o2.275