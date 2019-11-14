Residents’ podcast: NICE guidelines: Urinary tract infection

Nikita Bhatt is a Specialist Trainee in Urology in the East of England Deanery and a BURST Committee member @BURSTUrology
NICE guideline: Urinary tract infection (lower): antimicrobial prescribing
This guideline sets out an antimicrobial prescribing strategy for lower urinary tract infection (also called cystitis) in children, young people and adults who do not have a catheter. It aims to optimise antibiotic use and reduce antibiotic resistance.
See also the following related NICE guidelines: Complicated UTIS; and Sepsis
