logo



Video: Guideline of guidelines: testosterone therapy for testosterone deficiency

0
13 Nov 2019
, , , , , , ,
by Carolyn A. Salter & John P. Mulhall

Rate this article:

Video: Guideline of guidelines: testosterone therapy for testosterone deficiency




  •

36 views

Guideline of guidelines: testosterone therapy for testosterone deficiency

Read the full article

Abstract

We analysed the guidelines for testosterone therapy (TTh) produced by major international medical societies including: the American Urological Association, European Association of Urology, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, British Society for Sexual Medicine, Endocrine Society, International Society for Sexual Medicine, and the International Society for the Study of the Aging Male, and compared their recommendations.

Testosterone

All the organisations were in general agreement concerning the following key points:

  • Only men meeting the criteria for testosterone deficiency (TD) should be treated.
  • Consider screening asymptomatic men with certain conditions that increase the risk of TD.
  • Exogenous TTh causes impairment of spermatogenesis.
  • There is no evidence that TTh causes prostate cancer.
  • Men on TTh require careful laboratory monitoring.

View more videos

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.

British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology

Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis




© 2019 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.