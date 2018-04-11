Article of the Week: NICE Guidance. Sepsis – recognition, diagnosis and early management

Rate this article:















Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

If you only have time to read one article this month, it should be this one.

Sepsis: recognition, diagnosis and early management

Overview

This guideline covers the recognition , diagnosis and early management of sepsis for all populatio ns. The guidelin e

committee iden ti ﬁ ed that the key iss ues to be included were: recognition and early assessment , diagnostic and prognos tic value of blood marke rs for sepsis, in itial treatment, escalating care, iden tifying the source of infection , early mon itoring, information and support for patie nts and carers , and training and education .

Who is it For?

• People with sepsis, their families and carers.

• Healthcare prof essionals working in primary , secondary and tertiary care. Recomme ndations

People have the right to be involv ed in discussions and make informed decisions about their care, as described in

your care [https: //www.nice.org. uk/about/n ice-communitie s/public-in volvement/your-c are]. Making decision s using NICE guideline s [http://www.nic e. org.uk/abo ut/what-we-do/ou r-programmes/ni ce-guidance/ nice-guidelines /using-NI CE-guidelines-to- make-decisions ] explains how we use wor ds to show the strength (or certainty) of our recommendations, and has information about prescri bing medicines (includin g off-label use), professional guidelin es, stand ards and laws (including on consent and mental capacity), and sa feguarding.

More Infor mation You can also see this guideline in the NICE pathway on s epsis [http:// pathways.nice.org. uk/pathway s/sepsis]. To ﬁ nd out what NICE has said on topics related to this guideline, see our web pag e on infection s [ https://www. nice.org.uk/g uidance/con ditions-an d-diseases/infections] . See also the guideline committe e ’ s discussion and the evidence revie ws (in the full guideline [http:// www.nice.org . uk/Guidance/NG 51/ev idence]), and inform ation about how the guideline was developed [http:// www.nice.org.u k/Guida nce/NG51/doc uments], including details of the committee. Recommendations for Research The guideline com mittee has made the following recommend ations for research.