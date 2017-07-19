Article of the Week: Decision-Making by PCa Physicians During AS

Rate this article:















Qualitative study on decision-making by prostate cancer physicians during active surveillance

Stacy Loeb *, † , ‡ ,§ , Caitlin Curnyn † , Angela Fagerlin ¶, **, Ronald Scott Braithwaite †

Mark D. Schwartz † ,§ , Herbert Lepor * ‡ , Herbert Ballentine Carter †† and Erica Sedlander †

Departments of *Urology, † Population Health, ‡ Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York University, § Manhattan Veterans Affairs Medical Center, New York, NY, ¶ Department of Population Health Sciences, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, **Informatics, Decision Enhancement, and Surveillance (IDEAS) Center, Salt Lake City VA, UT, and †† Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA

Abstract

Objective To explore and identify factors that influence physicians’ decisions while monitoring patients with prostate cancer on active surveillance (AS).

Subjects and Methods A purposive sampling strategy was used to identify physicians treating prostate cancer from diverse clinical backgrounds and geographic areas across the USA. We conducted 24 in-depth interviews from July to December 2015, until thematic saturation was reached. The Applied Thematic Analysis framework was used to guide data collection and analysis. Interview transcripts were reviewed and coded independently by two researchers. Matrix analysis and NVivo software were used for organization and further analysis.

Results Eight key themes emerged to explain variation in AS monitoring: (i) physician comfort with AS; (ii) protocol selection; (iii) beliefs about the utility and quality of testing; (iv) years of experience and exposure to AS during training; (v) concerns about inflicting ‘harm’; (vi) patient characteristics; (vii) patient preferences; and (viii) financial incentives.