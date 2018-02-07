Article of the Week: Safety and efficacy of 2-weekly cabazitaxel in mCRPC

Rate this article:















104 views

Every Week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Safety and efficacy of 2-weekly cabazitaxel in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Alice Cl ement-Zhao* , Marie Auvray *, Hail Aboudagga † , F elix Blanc-Durand*, Antoine Angelergues *, Yann Alexandr e Vano *, Florence Mercier ‡ , Nader El Awadly *, Benjamin Verret *, Constance Thibault * and St ephane Oudard*

*Department of Medical Oncology, † Pharmacy Department, H o pital Europ e en Georges Pompidou, Paris, and ‡ Stat Process Society, Port-Mort, France