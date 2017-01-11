logo


Editorial: Quality improvement in cystectomy care with enhanced recovery (QUICCER) study

0
11 Jan 2017
, , ,
by admin

Rate this article:

Editorial: Quality improvement in cystectomy care with enhanced recovery (QUICCER) study




  •

168 views

Enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) is a multidisciplinary, multi-element care pathway approach that aims to standardise and improve perioperative management. Since the first publication on ERAS for radical cystectomy in the BJUI in 2008, the literature on this important factor in postoperative management of patients undergoing major surgery in the field of urology is rather scarce and mainly in form of reviews [1]. This clearly reflects the very slow adoption of this approach, the reasons for which remain unclear.

Baack Kukreja et al. [2] in this issue of BJUI performed an analysis of sequential patients, before and after introduction of an ERAS protocol in their institution, using a propensity matched approach. The length of stay (LOS) could be reduced significantly from 8 to 5 days without increasing the rate of complications or increasing the number of readmissions or emergency department visits. The rate of readmissions is comparable to other published reported series. The difference in LOS of 3 days with an ERAS approach is impressive. However, the parameter of LOS has to be interpreted in the context of the medical system of each country in itself, as many factors may influence this parameter. The data presented indicates that there was no biased drive to discharge patients earlier in the study context.

The ERAS programme presented here included preoperative counselling and intra- and postoperative precautions and interventions. Preoperative counselling focused on information on surgery and the handling of the stoma if needed. Patients were assessed for medical and socioeconomic factors that might have an influence on anaesthesia/surgery outcome, recovery, and management after discharge. As foreseen by ERAS, patients received probiotics and preoperative carbohydrate loading [3, 4].

Apart from the LOS, one of the major findings of this study [2] was a distinct decrease in gastrointestinal complications, such as ileus, which is not surprising as this is one of the declared goals of ERAS, which was first introduced in colorectal surgery.

The reported decrease of myocardial infarction is another interesting finding. There is no difference in American Society of Anesthesiologists score between the two groups. However, there is a tendency to more blood transfusions in the cystectomy enhanced-recovery pathway group in the study. The current debate on whether blood transfusions may have a negative effect on oncological outcomes might have an influence on this eventually. Astonishingly, fluid management was not different between the two groups despite the declared goal to avoid salt and water overload. The use of pulse pressure variation or an oesophageal Doppler probe to guide fluid management might be complemented by restrictive deferred hydration combined with preemptive noradrenaline infusion [5, 6].

After discharge patients did not require home i.v. fluid administration and were able to drink at least 1 L. They did not require more support at home than the control group.

The authors are to be complemented for implementing an ERAS protocol and evaluating the effect in a scientific manner. Some of the findings are confirmatory of other studies, some are novel and worthy of further analysis, while others suggest a potential for further improvement. The results of this study [2] clearly indicate the usefulness and validity of an ERAS protocol and the need to implement and further develop such an ERAS approach in everyday urological practice.

Read the full article

George N. Thalmann
Department of Urology, University Hospital, Inselspital, Bern, Switzerland

 

References

 

1 Arumainayagam N, McGrath J, Jefferson KP, Gillatt DA. Introduction of an enhanced recovery protocol for radical cystectomy. BJU Int 2008; 101: 698701

 

2 Baack Kukreja JE, Kiernan M, Schempp B et al. Quality Improvement in Cystectomy Care with Enhanced Recovery (QUICCER) study. BJU Int 2017; 119: 3849

 

3 Wind J, Polle SW, Fung Kon Jin PH et al. Systematic review of enhanced recovery programmes in colonic surgery. Br J Surg 2006; 93: 8009

 

4 Fearon KC, Ljungqvist O, Von Meyenfeldt M et al. Enhanced recovery after surgery: a consensus review of clinical care for patients undergoing colonic resection. Clin Nutr 2005; 24: 46677

 

5 Wuethrich PY, Studer UE, Thalmann GN, Burkhard FC. Intraoperative continuous norepinephrine infusion combined with restrictive deferred hydration signicantly reduces the need for blood transfusion in patients undergoing open radical cystectomy: results of a prospective randomised trial. Eur Urol 2014; 66: 35260

 

6 WuethrichPY, Burkhard FC, Thalmann GN, Stueber F, Studer UERestrictive deferred hydration comb ined with preemptive norepinephrine infusio n during radical cystectomy reduces postoperative complications and hospitalization time: a randomized clinical trial. Anesthesiology 2014; 120: 36577

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

Key Hashtags: Incorporating Ontology tags into articles
Jan 11, 2017
January 2017's About the Cover
Jan 06, 2017
January 2017 Editorial: Infographics
Jan 05, 2017

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

prostate robotics nephron-sparing surgery Article of the Month LUTS #urojc complications Roger Kirby Article of the Week renal cell carcinoma Prokar Dasgupta PSA Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Editorial biopsy prostate biopsy letter to the editor Declan Murphy social media AUA erectile dysfunction outcomes BJUI Blog Conference highlights quality of life transitional cell carcinoma picture quiz bladder cancer guidelines video Prostate cancer Robotic Surgery BAUS surgery overactive bladder prostatectomy partial nephrectomy videos urinary incontinence laparoscopy Blog urology Twitter radical prostatectomy BJUI

logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.