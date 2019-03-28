logo



April 2019 – About the cover

0
28 Mar 2019
, , ,
by Admin

Rate this article:

April 2019 – About the cover




  •

44 views

©Katharine Ellis

April’s Article of the Month (Prostate cancer mortality rates in Peru and its geographical regions) has been written by a multi-disciplinary, international team from Peru, Brazil, Mexico and the USA.

The cover picture shows Peru’s most famous landmark, the Inca city of Machu Picchu in the Andes mountains. It was built in the 15th century but abandoned after about 80 years, and, although it was known locally, it was not known to the outside world until 1911. Now it receives almost 1.5 million visitors each year, putting strain on the site but providing important tourist revenue.

 

 

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


Most Recent Posts

April 2019 - About the cover
Mar 28, 2019
The 7th BJUI Social Media Awards (2019)
Mar 25, 2019
EAU19 Barcelona - Highlights from days 3-5 of the 34th Annual EAU Congress
Mar 22, 2019

Popular Posts

Tag Cloud

Declan Murphy urinary incontinence LUTS Editorial #ProstateCancer Prostate cancer overactive bladder letter to the editor surgery active surveillance Twitter partial nephrectomy MRI prostate renal cell carcinoma Blog PSA laparoscopy BJUI social media Blogs Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Conference highlights #urojc radical prostatectomy Prokar Dasgupta BPH picture quiz robotics BJUI Blog Article of the Month #PCSM prostatectomy guidelines urology biopsy videos erectile dysfunction Robotic Surgery Article of the Week prostate biopsy bladder cancer What's the Diagnosis video about the cover

British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology

Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis




© 2019 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.