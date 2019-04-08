British Association of Urological Surgeons/BJU International/Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand (BAUS/BJUI/USANZ) Joint Session AUA 2019
Sunday, May 5th 2:00 – 5.00 PM. McCormick Place Convention Center South Building – Room S102 BC
|
Registries /Smart Data /Complications – CHAIR: Duncan Summerton
|1400-1420
|Alan Partin
A contemporary look at biomarkers for diagnosis of Prostate Cancer
|1420-1440
|Chris Harding (BJUI sponsored BAUS lecture)
The Mesh Story – lessons learned and future plans
|1440-1500
|Nick Watkin
PROMs in Urology
|1500-1520
|Stephen Mark
Big Data and Urology – a pilot trial in New Zealand
|1520-1540
|Afternoon tea
|
Education /Training /Innovation – CHAIR: Prokar Dasgupta
|1540-1600
|Andrew Hung (BJUI sponsored lecture)
The emerging role of Artificial Intelligence in Surgical Science
|1600-1620
|Jonathan Kam
Zero learning curve Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Access – Prone endoscopic combined intrarenal surgery and multimedia training aid to teach urology trainees
|1620-1640
|Madhu Koya (BJUI sponsored USANZ lecture)
Cx bladder reduces flexible cystoscopy in haematura and superficial TCC
|1640-1700
|Kamran Ahmad
Innovation in healthcare systems
|1700-1705
|BJUI Coffey-Krane Award for trainees based in The Americas presented by Prokar Dasgupta
|1700-1900
|BJUI Reception
