08 Apr 2019
British Association of Urological Surgeons/BJU International/Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand (BAUS/BJUI/USANZ) Joint Session AUA 2019

Sunday, May 5th 2:00 – 5.00 PM. McCormick Place Convention Center South Building – Room S102 BC

 

Registries /Smart Data /Complications – CHAIR: Duncan Summerton

 
1400-1420 Alan Partin

A contemporary look at biomarkers for diagnosis of Prostate Cancer
1420-1440 Chris Harding (BJUI sponsored BAUS lecture)

The Mesh Story – lessons learned and future plans
1440-1500 Nick Watkin

PROMs in Urology
1500-1520 Stephen Mark

Big Data and Urology – a pilot trial in New Zealand
1520-1540 Afternoon tea
 

Education /Training /Innovation – CHAIR: Prokar Dasgupta

 
1540-1600 Andrew Hung (BJUI sponsored lecture)

The emerging role of Artificial Intelligence in Surgical Science
1600-1620 Jonathan Kam

Zero learning curve Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Access – Prone endoscopic combined intrarenal surgery and multimedia training aid to teach urology trainees
1620-1640 Madhu Koya (BJUI sponsored USANZ lecture)

Cx bladder reduces flexible cystoscopy in haematura and superficial TCC
1640-1700 Kamran Ahmad

Innovation in healthcare systems
1700-1705 BJUI Coffey-Krane Award for trainees based in The Americas presented by Prokar Dasgupta
1700-1900 BJUI Reception

 

