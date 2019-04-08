BAUS/BJUI/USANZ Joint Session AUA 2019

Registries /Smart Data /Complications – CHAIR: Duncan Summerton

1400-1420 Alan Partin A contemporary look at biomarkers for diagnosis of Prostate Cancer

1420-1440 Chris Harding (BJUI sponsored BAUS lecture) The Mesh Story – lessons learned and future plans

1440-1500 Nick Watkin PROMs in Urology

1500-1520 Stephen Mark Big Data and Urology – a pilot trial in New Zealand

1520-1540 Afternoon tea

Education /Training /Innovation – CHAIR: Prokar Dasgupta

1540-1600 Andrew Hung (BJUI sponsored lecture) The emerging role of Artificial Intelligence in Surgical Science

1600-1620 Jonathan Kam Zero learning curve Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Access – Prone endoscopic combined intrarenal surgery and multimedia training aid to teach urology trainees

1620-1640 Madhu Koya (BJUI sponsored USANZ lecture) Cx bladder reduces flexible cystoscopy in haematura and superficial TCC

1640-1700 Kamran Ahmad Innovation in healthcare systems

1700-1705 BJUI Coffey-Krane Award for trainees based in The Americas presented by Prokar Dasgupta