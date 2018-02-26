Guideline of guidelines: Asymptomatic Microscopic Haematuria

Rate this article:















Abstract

The aim of the present study was to review major organizational guidelines on the evaluation and management of asymptomatic microscopic haematuria (AMH). We reviewed the haematuria guidelines from: the American Urological Association; the consensus statement by the Canadian Urological Association, Canadian Urologic Oncology Group and Bladder Cancer Canada; the American College of Physicians; the Joint Consensus Statement of the Renal Association and British Association of Urological Surgeons; and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. All guidelines reviewed recommend evaluation for AMH in the absence of potential benign aetiologies, with the evaluation including cystoscopy and upper urinary tract imaging. Existing guidelines vary in their definition of AMH (role of urine dipstick vs urine microscopy), the age threshold for recommending evaluation, and the optimal imaging method (computed tomography vs ultrasonography). Of the reviewed guidelines, none recommended the use of urine cytology or urine markers during the initial AMH evaluation. Patients should have ongoing follow-up after a negative initial AMH evaluation. Significant variation exists among current guidelines for AMH with respect to who should be evaluated and in what manner. Given the patient and health system implications of balancing appropriately focused and effective diagnostic evaluation, AMH represents a valuable future research opportunity.

Introduction

Haematuria is among the most commonly encountered diagnoses in urology [1]. The importance of the finding of haematuria is secondary to the potential underlying risk of clinically significant pathology, including malignancy, urolithiasis and medical renal disease [2, 3]. A number of national organizations and specialty societies have released guidelines for the diagnosis and evaluation of haematuria [4-16]. Notably, while visible haematuria is recognized as a symptom that should prompt urological referral for evaluation [4-16], the recommended investigation of microscopic haematuria, and in particular asymptomatic microscopic haematuria (AMH) is inconsistent among the available guidelines. Indeed, in Sweden, testing for microscopic haematuria was abandoned in 1999 [13].

The differences between guidelines are attributable in large part to limited availability of high-quality evidence on the subject, and the difficulty of balancing the risks and benefits of a diagnostic evaluation. Clearly, in addition to managing healthcare costs, there exists a balance for patients and providers in the setting of AMH between proceeding with a set of relatively low-risk, but uncomfortable and inconvenient tests vs the (albeit relatively small) chance that a clinically relevant underlying pathology would be missed if the tests were not pursued. These consequences entail risks of disease progression for the patient, as well as issues of potential litigation, and guilt for the provider.

As such, the available guidelines vary regarding salient details such as the definition of AMH, the optimum method for radiological evaluation, and the role of urine cytology. We review similarities and differences amongst existing guidelines to provide a clinically useful reference framework for practitioners.

Methods

We performed a MEDLINE/Pubmed search, from 2006 to the present, and manually searched the websites of urological societies and journals to identify available guidelines for AMH evaluation. Guidelines have been published by the AUA [4], the American College of Physicians (ACP) [5], the Canadian Urological Association (CUA) [6], a consensus statement from the CUA, Canadian Urologic Oncology Group, and Bladder Cancer Canada [7], the BAUS [8], the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) [9], the Japanese [10]and Dutch Associations of Urology [11], the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network [12], and a study in Sweden [13]. Many of the differences between the available AMH guidelines probably arise because of a lack of high-level evidence on the subject. In an effort to account for this, guidelines typically provide an assessment of the strength of the underlying evidence, a rationale and strength for the recommendations made, and a discussion of other possible conclusions from the available evidence [17].

AUA Guidelines The 2012 AUA guidelines [4] were created after a systematic evaluation of the MEDLINE database for peer-reviewed publications from 1980 to 2011 relevant to the definition, diagnosis and evaluation and follow-up of AMH. Notably, these guidelines are focused on AMH, without direct reference to the evaluation or management of visible haematuria. Evidence strength was graded as: A (high), B (moderate) or C (low). Evidence-based statements, classified as ‘Standard’, ‘Recommendation’ or ‘Optional’, were developed, and when insufficient evidence existed, information was provided as Clinical Principles and Expert Opinion. The AUA guidelines are available at: https://www.auanet.org/common/pdf/education/clinical-guidance/Asymptomatic-Microhematuria.pdf

Canadian Urological Association Guidelines The CUA guidelines [6, 7] include an English-language literature review for publication years 1998 to 2008 using MEDLINE. Using this, the previous 1998 CUA guidelines were revised. Because of lack of evidence, a consensus opinion was developed from an informal survey of Canadian urologists and a final algorithm designed. Recommendations are classified according to their level of evidence (I–IV) and are given a grade of recommendation (A–D) according to the modified Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine Levels of Medicine [18]. These guidelines are available at: https://www.cua.org/themes/web/assets/files/guidelines/en/amh_2008_e.pdf In 2016, an additional consensus document for the improvement of bladder cancer quality of care in Canada was jointly released by the CUA, the Canadian Urologic Oncology Group, and Bladder Cancer Canada [7]. Given that there was overlap with the CUA microscopic haematuria guideline [6], with both documents providing recommendations, we used the statements from the updated consensus document [7]. When content was non-overlapping, we used recommendations from the CUA guideline on haematuria [6]. The consensus document is available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4771569/.

High-Value Care Advice from the American College of Physicians The ACP published a non-formal literature review of published clinical guidelines on the topic of haematuria [5]. The evidence was synthesized and the article generated was reviewed and approved by the ACP’s High Value Care Task Force, whose members are physicians trained in internal medicine and its subspecialties, and which includes experts in evidence synthesis. These recommendations are available at: http://annals.org/aim/article/2484287/hematuria-marker-occult-urinary-tract-cancer-advice-high-value-care

European Association of Urology Guidelines The European Association of Urology (EAU) has not published specific guidelines regarding the evaluation of haematuria. Instead, guidance is provided on a malignancy-by-malignancy basis, with haematuria as a presenting symptom being comprehensively covered in each section as appropriate [14, 15]. The recommendations for each malignancy were provided by appointed expert groups and composed after systematic reviews of the literature, using databases such as MEDLINE to identify level 1 scientific papers. The evidence underlining practice recommendations is extensively explored and reviewed. Following this, each recommendation is graded from A to C. ‘A’ is ascribed to recommendations based on high-quality clinical studies including at least one randomized clinical trial, ‘B’ to those where good-quality non-randomized trials exist, and ‘C’ to those where quality studies are lacking. Before publication, the reviews and recommendations were subject to double-blind peer review. The full guidelines are freely available at: http://uroweb.org/wp-content/uploads/EAU-Extended-Guidelines-2015-Edn.pdf.

National Institute of Health and Care Excellence Guidelines While NICE has not published specific guidance for AMH, it does refer to haematuria in its ‘Suspected cancer: recognition and referral’, published in 2015 [9]. As part of an ongoing process, this guidance was reviewed and revised by the National Collaborating Centre for Cancer (NCC-C) on request by NICE. This involved identifying a set of clinical questions as part of a PICO (Population; Intervention; Comparison; Outcome) framework, namely the population under study, the index test, sign or symptom, the comparison or reference standard and the outcomes. An initial search of published guidelines, systematic reviews, health economics evaluations and ongoing research was conducted using the following databases or websites: NHS Evidence; Cochrane Databases of Systematic Reviews; Health Technology Assessment Database; NHS Economic Evaluations Database; Health Economic Evaluations Database; MEDLINE; and Embase. After this initial search, a more comprehensive and question-specific systematic review of existing literature was conducted using the Cochrane Library, MEDLINE, Embase and Web of Science. A positive predictive value (PPV) of 3% was chosen as the risk threshold for cancer by which any recommendation was underpinned. The NICE guidance document is available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng12/chapter/1-Recommendations-organised-by-site-of-cancer.