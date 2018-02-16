In this interesting paper by Matsugasumi et al (BJUI 2017), the authors assess the morphology of the benign prostate.
- Home
- Read BJUI
- Blogs@BJUI
- BJUI Tube
- Submit
- About BJUI
- BJUI Knowledge
- BJUI Charity
In this interesting paper by Matsugasumi et al (BJUI 2017), the authors assess the morphology of the benign prostate.
This week’s featured video: Association between T2DM, curative treatment and survival in localized PCa
Click here for more
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.