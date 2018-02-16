What obvious differences are seen between these 6 MRI scans of different prostates?

The volume of the prostate and specifically the transition zone is seen increasing from a TZ volume of 7mls to 73 mls across these 6 MRI scans. The authors report on the more rounded appearance of the prostate as size increases. The authors hypothesise that this change might be due to increased obstructive pressure and there was clear correlation with IPPS and obstructive symptoms.