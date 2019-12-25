Editorial: A better way to predict lymph node involvement using machine learning?

Rate this article:















In their study in this issue of BJUI, Hou et al. [1] use machine‐learning algorithms to evaluate several preoperative clinical variables (highlighting specific MRI findings of locally advanced prostate cancer) to determine whether lymph node involvement (LNI) could be present during radical prostatectomy, which would justify an extended pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND). This is a well‐designed study with scientific rigour, providing evidence‐based justifications and definitions (i.e. of relevant MRI findings). The authors successfully illustrate a practical application of using artificial intelligence (AI) methods to augment clinical decision‐making prior to and during surgery compared to today’s ‘gold standard’ (nomograms).

For many years, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSKCC) nomogram, among a number of predictive models, has been used to determine the probability of LNI. The output of these tools has assisted surgeons in determining whether to perform a PLND, and if so, to what extent [2,3,4]. The authors hypothesize that, with additional MRI parameters not previously used, machine‐learning algorithms can better select which patients are more likely to have LNI and will therefore require extended PLND. In fact, the authors report that the MSKCC nomogram and conventional MRI reporting of LNI consistently underestimated LNI risk compared to the machine‐learning‐assisted models presented in their study. The outputs of the present models would allow a higher number of extended PLNDs to be spared compared to reliance on the MSKCC nomogram alone. It was appropriate to use several existing AI models in this study, as it is never readily apparent initially which existing predictive model may perform best with a given dataset. In fact, all the models used – logistic regression (LR), support vector machine (SVM) and random forest (RF) – while similar in performance to each other, outperformed the MSKCC nomogram (P < 0.001). Many adjustments were probably performed for each model to tailor it to the dataset and optimize prediction performance.

Criticisms of the study are that: (i) cases for which PLND was not performed were excluded, which could have created a selection bias; (ii) the model would only be applicable when the patient has undergone MRI; (iii) the study was conducted at a single institution in a small sample (AI methods thrive on big and diverse datasets).

This study by Hou et al. is a great example of a machine‐learning application that may positively impact clinical practice. For many years, we have relied on nomograms, but with increasing use of MRI, additional factors should also be included, as Hou et al. have done. Machine‐learning is particularly adept at simultaneously examining numerous variables to elicit which ones may contribute best to a particular outcome. As BJUI has evaluated many manuscripts examining machine‐learning methods for clinical decision‐making in the past year, we have encouraged authors to use present‐day gold standard methods, such as the MSKCC nomogram, as controls [5]. As we embrace AI methods, we must keep one eye on the tried and tested conventional ways. This ensures that we do not take backward steps but rather take forward steps responsibly. Similarly to recent AI studies published in the BJUI, the sample size in this study was relatively small. External validation in a multicentre study on larger datasets is highly recommended.

by Andrew J. Hung

